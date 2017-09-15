Cities we cover:



Lakewood OH
Clear
61°F
 

PHOTOS: Pierogi pinching tournament

Written by Kevin Kelley on September 15, 2017 Leave a Comment

(Photos by Kevin Kelley)
Vicki Dudzinski, of Westlake, begins wrapping the pierogies.

Sandy Neeson, of Westlake, puts the finishing touches on a dumpling.

Jean-Pierre Thut celebrates his victory.

St. Mary Magdalene parishioner Pat Kolba dishes out kielbasa and kraut during the festival.

By Kevin Kelley
FAIRVIEW PARK

 

A dozen people competed in a pierogi pinching contest Saturday at St. Mary Magdalene Byzantine Catholic Church in Fairview Park. The competition was a new part of the parish’s eighth-annual European Festival, a celebration of ethnic food, music and dance. Parma Heights resident Jean-Pierre Thut, at the event performing with the Gottscheer Tanz und Spielkreis Austrian Dancers, won the event despite never having eaten a pierogi, much less made one. Judging was based on speed as well as completeness of pinching. Thut won a $50 restaurant gift certificate, a T-shirt and coupon for a dozen pierogies sold by the church.

Posted in Features, News, Photo / Slideshow | Tagged ,
«

 

Archives

RSS Syndication