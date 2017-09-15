PHOTOS: Pierogi pinching tournament

By Kevin Kelley

FAIRVIEW PARK

A dozen people competed in a pierogi pinching contest Saturday at St. Mary Magdalene Byzantine Catholic Church in Fairview Park. The competition was a new part of the parish’s eighth-annual European Festival, a celebration of ethnic food, music and dance. Parma Heights resident Jean-Pierre Thut, at the event performing with the Gottscheer Tanz und Spielkreis Austrian Dancers, won the event despite never having eaten a pierogi, much less made one. Judging was based on speed as well as completeness of pinching. Thut won a $50 restaurant gift certificate, a T-shirt and coupon for a dozen pierogies sold by the church.