If you thought you saw a woman walking a pony along Walter Road near the Westlake-North Olmsted border Wednesday, you did. It was Virginia Behner and her Shetland pony Buster. The two were walking door-to-door selling AT&T’s U-verse and Direct TV products. They’ve worked for the telecommunications company for just a month, but Buster has lived with Virginia in Elyria for 14 years. Buster also makes appearances at parties for kids.