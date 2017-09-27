North Olmsted OKs ambulance fees hike

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – City Council has approved raising fees the city charges for ambulance service, medical treatment and mileage.

Council approved the move at its Sept 19 meeting. It’s Safety Committee unanimously recommended the increases at its Sept. 12 meeting after discussing the changes with the Safety-Service Director Don Glauner and Finance Director Carrie Copfer.

City officials said increased costs to the city have led to the increase. The committee forwarded the changes to council.

The city is looking at raising the fee for life support, meaning non- life threatening injuries, by $50 from $450 to $500. The fee for advanced life support, meaning serious and/or life threatening injuries, would go from $600 to $650 or $750, depending on how much treatment is needed.

In addition, the proposal also would give the city the option of charging a $650 fee for any treatment or medications, even if a patient is not taken in an ambulance. The city currently does not charge for treating people if they are not transported. The fee for mileage would go from $10 to $12 per mile.

If fire department paramedics make an ambulance run to a resident’s home, the city will bill that person’s insurance company. If the company does not pay, or the resident does not have insurance, the city will not charge the resident. However, for ambulance runs in city limits for non-residents or mutual aid ambulance runs to other cities, the city will bill a person or the patient’s insurance company.

“This will put us more in line with what the insurance companies say can be charged for these type of services,” said Don Glauner, the city’s safety-service director. “We were notified that rates have gone up and communities are charging more. We want to make sure that we stay up to date with the various fees.”

Glauner said the new fee for treatment would only be charged if the department has to make repeated calls for the same person or to the same place.

“We wouldn’t charge for a first-time person,” he said. “But, if we have to keep making repeated calls to treat someone with Narcan because of drug use, or if we have to keep going to the same place to provide services, we would use the non-transportation fee.”

Glauner said if the repeated calls are to assist a nursing home with a patient, the city would bill the home and not the patient.

City Council Finance Committee Chairman Kevin Kearney said raising fees would help.

“Any time we send an ambulance or firefighters out, it costs the city money, so it makes sense to raise our fees as the other costs go up,” he said.

.

City Finance Department figures show that through the end of August, non-resident general charges were $52,797 and residents $233,112; for 2016, non-residents were charged $165,808 and residents $652,224; in 2015, non-residents, $165,173, residents $661,174; and in 2014, non-residents, $135,260, residents $597,114.