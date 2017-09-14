North Olmsted man gets life sentence for murdering roommate

NORTH OLMSTED – A 30-year-old North Olmsted man was sentenced to life in prison as part of a plea bargain for using a hammer to bludgeon to death his roommate and fellow participant in a slave-master relationship.

In the plea bargain, Anthony Kennedy’s attorneys agreed to the life sentence from Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty for the August 2016 killing James Cashin , 65, a former polygraph operator for the Cuyahoga County Probation Department. Kennedy and another man, Seth Wood, 23, then hid the body in a trash can filled with cat litter for nearly two months, before having a third man dispose of it near the Cleveland Metroparks, where it was later found. Kennedy’s first chance at parole will be in 30 years.

Kennedy and Cashin lived together for several years at Cashin’s Kennedy Ridge Road home in North Olmsted. Prosecutors said Kennedy had killed Cashin because he was afraid Cashin would no longer play the slave in a slave-master relationship, in which Kennedy was dominant. Kennedy and Wood, hid Kennedy’s body at the home for about two months before paying a third man, Alexis De Leon, $10,000 to dispose of the body.