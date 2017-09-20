North Olmsted man gets life for killing partner in relationship

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – A 30-year-old North Olmsted man faces life in prison as part of a plea bargain for bludgeoning to death his roommate and fellow participant in a slave master relationship so he could pursue another romance.

Attorneys for Anthony Kennedy’s attorneys agreed to the life sentence from Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst Sept. 13 in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty for killing James Cashin , 65, a former polygraph operator for the Cuyahoga County Probation Department, in August 2016.

Kennedy and Seth Wood, who Kennedy wanted to pursue a relationship with, hid the body in a trash can filled with cat litter at the home for nearly two months. Then a third man, Alexis De Leon, 24, of Cleveland, hide the body near the Cleveland Metroparks at West 25th Street in Cleveland. A woman walking in the area found in a tarp on Oct. 22.

Wood, 23, of North Olmsted, has also entered a plea bargain for involuntary manslaughter and related charges, while De Leon entered one for tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse. Both men will be sentenced later.

“This definitely not the type of case you see too often, particularly out in the suburbs,” said Detective Sgt. Bob Wagner of the North Olmsted City Police. “Kennedy did this because Cashin was in the way and he (Kennedy) wanted to pursue a relationship with Wood.”

Kennedy lived with Cashin for several years at Cashin’s Kennedy Ridge Road home. There, the duo apparently lived in a relationship where Kennedy took a role like a master to a slave, investigators said. The duo had a contract spelling out chores and handling money.

“Kennedy was the dominant one,” Wagner said. “But, Cashin had the pension, money and the home.”

Investigator said that Cashin had apparently become somewhat resentful, Wagner said, with Cashin complaining about Kennedy after the younger man set up fake e-mails sites to see if Cashin would complain, which he did. Investigators said Kennedy was becoming worried this would get in the way of his pursuing a relationship with Wood, whom he also knew.

This led to the two younger men going to a Home Depot in August where store video shows them buying a hammer, tarp, rope and duct tape. Then, investigators said on Aug. 24, after Cashin walked in the door, Kennedy began hitting him with a hammer, knocking him to the floor, eventually crushing his windpipe and killing him. They then put the body in a SUV for several days, before eventually getting a trash can at Home Depot. They then put the body in it, along with cat litter, to try and mask the smell. The body stayed in it for about two months, before Kennedy withdrew about $10,00 from a joint bank account, eventually paid to De Leon to dispose of the body, which he did at the Cleveland site.

“He was only an acquaintance and did not take part in the murder,” Wagner said.

After the body was found, Cleveland police notified North Olmsted officers that they thought the body was apparently Cashin’s.

“Kennedy wasn’t a suspect at first, but after being questioned the first time Detectives (Bud) Branscum and (Dan) Barrett were suspicious,” Wagner said. “They questioned him again, leading to the confession. So, we got the confession within hours. But, after that, we still had to put the case together to show how it was done, so that took some time.”

Kennedy expressed remorse before sentencing. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

.