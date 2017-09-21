Neither law director candidate in Westlake race may win

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE – Attorneys Andrea Rocco and Michael P. Maloney are running for Westlake law director in the Nov. 7 election

But regardless of who gets the most votes, neither may win.That’s because Mayor Dennis Clough collected the required number of signatures to place on the same ballot a proposed city charter amendment that would allow the mayor to appoint the law director post. If the charter amendment passes – also on Nov. 7 – the results of the race between Rocco and Maloney would become moot.

The charter amendment will appear as Issue 54 on the ballot. Westlake Law Director John Wheeler is not seeking re-election. Wheeler said the proposed charter amendment, if passed, would remove the elected term Rocco or Maloney would otherwise have started Jan. 1. Instead, the mayor would appoint a law director. Clough, who has been mayor since 1986, has said he has no one in mind for the post, but he would consider the two currently on the ballot.

Maloney, an assistant law director for Parma, spoke against the proposed charter amendment at Westlake City Council’s Sept. 7 meeting. He questioned why the mayor is seeking to change the current system.

“To view an election as a risk is an odd notion to me,” Maloney said.

Should voters adopt the proposed charter amendment, Westlake voters will be stripped of their rights twice, Maloney argued. They would lose the right to vote for the law director and also lose the right through their elected council representatives to confirm the mayor’s appointee as law director. Clough, who is seeking re-election unopposed, wrote the proposed amendment to specifically allow the mayor’s appointed law director to take office without council confirmation.

Clough said he should appoint the law director because the City Charter holds the mayor responsible for the operation of all municipal departments. Clough has also argued that a larger field of qualified attorneys could be considered if the law director is appointed because he or she would not be subject to the residency requirement that comes with an election.

Rocco, who also attended the Sept. 7 council meeting, declined Ward 5 Councilman Ken Brady’s invitation to comment on the proposed charter amendment. Rocco later said it was surprising to hear Maloney express concern about voters’ rights when an attempt had been made to keep her off the Nov. 7 ballot.

In February, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections voted 2-1 to remove Rocco’s name from the ballot in Westlake’s race for law director. Christopher Corrigan, an attorney who resides in Westlake, had filed a protest of Rocco’s candidacy. At question was whether Rocco, who served as Cuyahoga County’s clerk of courts in 2013-2014, had met the charter’s requirement of being “engaged in the active practice of law in Ohio for a period of six (6) years next preceding his election.”

Maloney said he knows Corrigan but that the protest was not filed on his behalf.

In June, the Ohio Supreme Court, by a 4-3 vote, overturned the election board ruling. A majority of justices interpreted the Charter as requiring the practice of law “for any period of six years” before the election.

Rocco later said it’s important for Westlake residents to retain the right to elect the law director. “Westlake needs a strong and independent law director who is tough on crime and has the experience and passion to be effective,” Rocco said.

The city law director had been appointed by the mayor until 2006. Two years earlier, a group of residents, unhappy with what they called excessive hiring of outside legal counsel by the then-law director, collected enough signatures and put a charter amendment on the ballot to make the law director an elected position. Voters adopted the change, over Clough’s objection.

Joe Kilbane, an accountant who was active in the 2004 charter amendment campaign, said he still believes the law director should be elected.

“People have a choice,” if the post is elected, Kilbane said. Politicians tend to appoint their friends to jobs, he said, adding that the voters have no opportunity to kick out a bad appointee.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, six of the county’s 57 communities have elected law directors – Westlake, North Olmsted, Rocky River, Parma, Brook Park and Seven Hills; the rest are appointed. In Lorain County, the law directors of Avon and Avon Lake are appointed.

Kilbane and others involved in the law director issue sought to build on their success by running for City Council in 2005 but lost to incumbents by wide margins.

In the decade that followed, members of the group, now in their 70s and 80s, grew less active in Westlake politics. One of the group’s more vocal members, Cecelia Baker, died last summer. Kilbane acknowledged most Westlake residents are satisfied with their municipal government, especially in the most obvious services such as trash collection.