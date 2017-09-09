Mastick Road plans include pedestrian path

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Ongoing efforts by the administration of Mayor Eileen Patton to improve access to the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation are moving along, albeit slowly.

The latest sign of progress: The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works has included a 10-foot wide, all-purpose path in its design for replacing a section of Mastick Road.

Although it’s not perceived as such by drivers, a section of Mastick leading into the Metroparks is actually a bridge. That bridge needs to essentially be replaced, said Brendan Finn, the county’s chief bridge design engineer. Finn said some existing foundations will be used, but other foundations will need to be installed.

The bridge replacement project is expected to cost about $5 million, county officials said. Money will come from a motor vehicle license tax fund, and additional state public works funds will also be sought for the project.

Replacement of the bridge has been anticipated for several years. Since 2014, Fairview Park officials have asked the county to widen the bridge to include a path as part of the project.

Finn said the design plans are expected to be completed in 2018, with construction contracts awarded later that year. Mastick will be closed between February and November 2019 while the bridge is replaced.

The path along the Mastick Road bridge is the first step in the effort to create an access trail to the Metroparks. “It’s going to seem insignificant at first,” Patton said of the bridge path.

No sidewalks exist along Mastick between Eaton Road and Valley Parkway in the Rocky River Reservation. Additional funding will be needed to complete the path, city officials said.

One potential barrier to funding is that the Metroparks topography likely means a trail would not be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which limits the slope of ramps to less than 5 percent. Many governmental grant programs require that projects be ADA-compliant. Finn said the path along the bridge will not be ADA compliant.

Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications for the Cleveland Metroparks, said her organization is thrilled with the inclusion of the 10-foot path in the bridge reconstruction. The Metroparks intend to collaborate with Fairview Park officials in seeking funding for future phases of the trail project, Gerling said.

Improved access to the Metroparks has been a goal in Fairview Park’s past three master plans. Currently only one pedestrian-only access point to the Metroparks exists. That’s the Old Lorain Road Trail, located near the Emerald Necklace Inn, at the intersection of Lorain and Story roads.