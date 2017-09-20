Lutheran West grad to talk about book, faith Sept. 22

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER – Author Tom Zink, a 1964 graduate of Lutheran West High School will discuss and read from his recently published book, “Seasoned: A Memoir of Grief and Grace” at the school, 3850 Linden Road, on Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m.

“Seasoned” is the story of Zink’s journey of five decades to overcome his grief after his older brother Steve, then a junior at Lutheran West, died after being hit by a car while on the newspaper route the two boys shared in 1961. The story relates how a conservative German Lutheran family, parents and surviving children, protected each other in loss with silent acceptance, which Zink found, did not serve them in the long run.

According to the book, Zink buried his grief along with his brother so he could carry on with his life, which took him around the world, beginning with a stint as a Peace Corps volunteer in Micronesia soon after graduation from Valparaiso University in Indiana. He has also worked as a daycare center director, child care counselor, a city parks and recreation director and a trainer with the New Games Foundation, a movement which fosters community recreation for everyone regardless of age, ability, gender or culture.

Zink also worked in public health in Massachusetts and North Bay, Ontario for 22 years until his retirement in 2010.

It was only after Zink married and his two sons became teenagers, that he realized the depth and importance of his loss. His faith and new-found desire as an adult to process his brother’s death lifted him from grief and took him full-circle back to his brother’s grave.

While a story of grief and recovery, “Seasoned” also provides humor as it explores laughter and lightheartedness, winning and losing, doubt and faith. More information about the book is available at www.tomzink.ca.

Seats can be reserved for $12, which includes lunch, by contacting Debi Albrecht, alumni director at 440-356-7155 ext. 3 or dalbrecht@lutheranwest.com. Please park in the school lot and enter the main doors off of the parking lot.

Copies of “Seasoned” will be available for $20 after the talk. Proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the Stephen A. Zink Scholarship at Lutheran West.