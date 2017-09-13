Lakewood’s Spooky Pooch Parade is Oct. 21

LAKEWOOD – Tickets are now available for LakewoodAlive’s 10th annual Spooky Pooch Parade, a celebration of costumed canines, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Kaufman Park in Downtown Lakewood.

Sponsored by Discount Drug Mart, the event includes a festival in Kaufman Park, a parade on Detroit Avenue through the city’s downtown business district and an award presentation. A favorite Halloween tradition for Northeast Ohio dog lovers and their families, this community festival represents one of the only events of its kind in the region.

Pre-registration is $10 per dog, and $15 day of the event. It will be held rain or shine with proceeds benefiting LakewoodAlive, a non-profit community development organization.

For more information and to register for the 10th annual Spooky Pooch Parade, visit lakewoodalive.org/spookypooch.