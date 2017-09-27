“History of Me” project gives Bay students taste of history

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – About 200 seventh graders at Bay Middle School recently mixed a multi-cultural salad while learning about their personal history.

Social Studies teacher Gary Fitchpatrick developed the “History of Me’’ project where students research their family history, then do a presentation on it to their classmates. Each student brought in a display with five to 10 pictures on a poster, some personal or family memorabilia, which told a story about their family, relating at least one family tradition and answering questions on the presentation.

“It’s my goal to have the students see the big picture as being a large part of history and social studies,” Fitchpatrick said. “We want them to relate to their families and to themselves.”

Fitchpatrick said the salad comes from his time at Keele University in the Midlands portion of England. He got to England by going on an overseas student program while a student at Bowling Green State University.

“One of my professors at Keele likened history to blending a salad with all sorts of different ingredients involved in making it,” he said. “That seems appropriate when you’re discussing ancestry of a lot of Americans whose families come from a lot of different places.”

Students gave some of their histories last week during class and touched on a variety of topics.

While talking about where her family came from, Emily Bourn at one point noted her great grandfather had lost a job at a tire factory, then had dropped a letter from his last name and was able to get the job back. She noted that part of her family was German and perhaps he thought it would help to change the name slightly.

Another student, Renee Duffy, discussed her blended ancestry, which includes her mother being Japanese, which led to her and family taking trips to Japan.

“It’s something I really enjoyed doing seeing all the different sites,” she said. She noted how her love of dancing has enabled her to take trips to different countries around the world to take part in different competitions.

Students also learned unexpected things from each other. Adam Tenerowicz told how his family will celebrate life and birthdays, including singing a birthday song where they wish people can live 100 years more. Fellow student Lillian Pottinger then spoke up and said her family also sings that song as part of its Polish heritage. With a little coaxing, the two then discussed the song and sang it for classmates

“Those two probably had no idea that someone else they knew sang that song on birthdays,” Fitchpatrick said. “Now, they’ll think of that too when they sing the song.”

Tenerowicz said afterwards he hadn’t expected to be singing a song with another student in class.

“It was fun though,” he said.

Daniel McNamara kept his fellow classmates both amused and involved. First he discussed how he had been adopted by his parents from Korea.

‘Don’t steal my thunder,” he told one friend, who he said knows a lot of Daniel’s stories.

He kept them involved by relating how one great uncle had been at the scene when President Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley on March 31,1981. Then, seeing what had happened, his great uncle helped Secret Service subdue Hinckley by tackling him.

“Nope, he was just a citizen,” McNamara said when asked if the great uncle was a police officer.

However, he did tell of a great-great-grandfather who was a police officer who was shot by a robber during the robbery. He went into a coma, but eventually recovered, but his partner was also shot and died from his wounds, McNamara said.

Many of the students also shared food from their families countries of origin.

“It’s all a great part of their experience,” Fitchpatrick said, which helps prepare students who go on overseas trips that the district helps arrange for them.