Glassburn, Rahm to face each other in North Olmsted’s Ward 2

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – Former North Olmsted school board member Chris Glassburn and incumbent Councilman Dan Rahm will face each other Nov. 7 for the City Council Ward 2 seat.

Glassburn and Rahm received the highest number of votes out of four candidates in the Sept. 12 primary.

The final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections showed Glassburn led the with 406 votes and Rahm placed second with 234 votes. Retired Westlake police officer Pat Kelly placed third with 95 votes and children’s social worker Janelle Zauner received 11.

All four had sought appointment earlier this year to city council when Paul Barker resigned to take a job as a city building inspector. Council selected Rahm, a school principal in Lorain County.

Glassburn said he was pleased. Glassburn advocates having the city set up programs to work with home owners on property issues instead of citing them for driveway or sidewalk issues and working on city financial issues.

“I walked all over the ward talking to people and believe I discussed issues which are important to people,” he said.

Rahm said he will continue to work hard to retain the seat.

“My goal was to be in the top two and get into the general election,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a good campaign up to November.”

Both men noted the other’s experience in leadership positions and said they expected a good race.

Ward 2 is the only contested city council seat in North Olmsted on the Nov. 7 ballot.