Four seeking North Olmsted Ward 2 Council seat

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – Ward 2 voters will have to decide Nov. 7 which of four candidates running for council will serve them.

Earlier this year, all four candidates sought to be appointed to the seat when Councilman Paul Barker resigned to take a city building inspector job. Council appointed Daniel Rahm, a school principal at Brookside Intermediate School in Lorain County, to finish Barker’s four-year term.

Rahm is seeking election to the seat in the non-partisan election. He is being challenged by Chris Glassburn, a former North Olmsted school board member and government and political consultant; Patrick Kelly, a retired Westlake police officer and current bailiff at Rocky River Municipal Court; and Janelle Zauner, a therapist at the Beech Brook facility for children in Cleveland.

The salary for a North Olmsted Ward council member is: $13,791.42 next year; $14,067.25 in 2019; $14,348.59 in 2020; and $14,635.57 in 2021.

Rahm, 39, said he is seeking to hold his seat because he can aid the city by providing services and effective government as a professional administrator. Serving on council goes along with his personal belief in public service, which also helped lead to his career as a teacher and school administrator.

Rahm said he would like to see the city continue to work on upgrading and providing infrastructure in roads, sewers and facilities which are crucial to residents, businesses and their homes and buildings. He also said he wants to maintain and explore adding additional programs which would aid retired residents, working families and students in the city. Rahm also advocated working closely with neighboring cities, governmental agencies and other organizations to develop programs which benefit all of them.

Rahm said he wants to ensure that city government is transparent, resident friendly and accessible to residents. He said he wants to ensure that services are provided to residents in a financially responsible manner.

Glassburn, 32, said he’s seeking elected office again because he has worked in local, state or federal government for all his professional life and can help the city that way. Glassburn said a high priority for him will be to have the city more aggressively seek grants and programs that benefit the city, saying he doesn’t believe it has taken advantage of all the programs available.

Glassburn, said he also would have the city work with residents more on home maintenance programs. He said many Ward 2 residents have been hurt financially by city building inspectors requiring them to replace sidewalks or driveways. Glassburn said he would like to see the city set up a loan program that residents can use for any type of home or residential repairs.

Glassburn said his experience of working on budgets and in different areas of government will best serve the city, residents and businesses.

Kelly, 61, who also served as a member of North Olmsted’s Charter Review Commission, said his emphasis would be on protecting residents and properties.

Kelly said his jobs have involved helping people and that being a city councilman would continue that. Kelly said his extensive experience in public safety would aid him on council work. He said he would place emphasize ensuring the police, fire and service departments had sufficient staff, equipment and resources. He said he would like to add staffing to those departments as well. Kelly said he also would like the city to work on filling empty storefronts by working with businesses and organizations to get them resources and encourage them to stay in or locate in North Olmsted.

Zauner, 32, said she has always believed in helping others, leading to her career in social work and helping children. She said serving on city council would be a way to aid all people, and also aid North Olmsted because of her belief that it’s a great city. One her major emphasis would be to seek additional improvements on Clague Road, which motorists use to get to and from home, businesses and work. Zauner said she also would like the city to continue to work on addressing flooding problems.

Zauner said she wants to help people get through major changes. She cited the city’s different signage and information programs and working with the school district on the new school, athletic and performing arts facilities being built to ensure residents get the best use from them.