Four newcomers win in Bay council primaries

BAY VILLAGE – Four newcomers will face each other in the Ward 3 and 4 city council races on the Nov. 7 ballot, final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for the Sept. 12 primary showed.

In Ward 3, two candidates are seeking a two-year term to replace Karen Lieske, who is giving up her council seat to challenge Paul Koomar for the mayor’s office in the November election. Cheryll McCarty, an administrator at Cleveland State University, led the balloting with 182 votes. She will face Sara Byrnes Maier, a planner with the Cleveland Metroparks, who got 152 votes. Michael Smith, who runs a catering business tallied 104 votes.

McCarty said she is excited and energized by the outcome. She said she has met many wonderful people throughout the process and looks forward to hearing even more about their ideas and concerns in the weeks ahead. Maier said she’s excited for the opportunity to advance in the elections, crediting strong support from her neighbors and the entire ward overall.

In Ward 4, incumbent Tom Henderson chose not to seek re-election to focus on his family and job at the Cleveland Clinic. Peter J. Winzig, an advertising and marketing executive, led the balloting to replace him with 415 votes. Alex Dade, a telecommunications businessman, will face Winzig after placing second with 259 votes. Attorneys Jennifer Kratus Wamelink and Rick Timm, were third and fourth, with 141 and 45 votes, respectively.

Winzig said going to door-to-door in the ward was a large factor in his win, saying he got into good conversations with the residents at their homes about the city. Dade said he worked hard to meet with people throughout the ward during the campaign and discuss issues.