Fight over law director selection begins anew

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Reviving an ongoing debate that dates to 2004, Mayor Dennis Clough has succeeded in placing before voters a proposed City Charter amendment that would make the law director an appointed post. Passage of the measure would negate a contest between two attorneys seeking the position in the same Nov. 7 election.

Council had no choice Thursday but to approve an ordinance placing the question on the ballot, as the Cuyahoga County Board of Election had certified that the mayor had collected more than the required number of signatures to put the proposed amendment before voters. But two councilman opposed to the change called for a vigorous public debate over the issue.

If voters approve the charter amendment making the law director an appointed post, it will render meaningless the results of the law director race between former Westlake City Schools Board of Education member Andrea Rocco and trial attorney Michael P. Maloney on Nov. 7. Wheeler, the current law director, is not seeking re-election.

During a contentious debate over the issue, Council President Mike Killeen challenged the mayor about taking the choice of law director away from Westlake residents.

“I trust the voters,” Killeen told Clough.

The council president was critical of the fact that Clough’s proposed charter amendment does not require the mayor’s appointee be confirmed by council. An appointed law director might not be independent and could improperly side with the mayor on legal disputes, Killeen argued.

Clough replied that lawyers – like CPAs, which both Killeen and Clough are – are expected to follow codes of ethics. The mayor also noted that an elected law director is not subject to a confirmation process. Politics could theoretically come into play in the election of law director just as much as in the appointment of a law director, Clough added.

The issue created a meeting fraught with tension. Ward 5 Councilman Ken Brady asked if Clough is seeking an appointed law director in order to negate a Westlake ordinance that restricts “double-dipping,” or receiving a government salary while simultaneously drawing on a government pension. It was the first time anyone had publicly attempted to link Clough’s preference for an appointed law director with the city’s law intended to discourage double-dipping.

First elected in 1985, Clough is running unopposed for his ninth term as Westlake’s chief executive in this year’s municipal elections. The mayor has been eligible for a state pension for about 15 years, but said he has no plans to retire and start collecting the pension while mayor.

Clearly angered by the comment, Clough called Brady’s comments “unprofessional.”

Brady later told West Life he has no proof Clough is pursuing the charter amendment in an effort to double-dip. “I don’t have any evidence,” Brady said in an interview. Looking for a motive to the mayor’s actions, Brady recalled that Clough had opposed the double-dipping ordinance and questioned current Law Director John Wheeler on its constitutionality.

Clough has said he opposed the double-dipping law because it restricts his ability to hire municipal employees. Under the law, council may waive the restrictions on hiring retired government employees, but the mayor has been reluctant to seek a waiver because he doesn’t think he should have to.

The city law director position was appointed one until 2006. Two years earlier, a group of residents, unhappy with what they called excessive hiring of outside legal counsel by the then-law director, persuaded voters to pass a charter amendment making the position an elected one. The amendment passed over the objection of Clough and City Council leaders, including Killeen and Brady.

Killeen and Brady have since warmed to the concept of an elected law director because they like the job Wheeler has done and see an elected law director as a check on a long-serving mayor.

The results of that 2004 charter amendment election never sat well with Clough. “I’ve always opposed an elected law director,” they mayor said.

In 2010, the charter review committee, at Clough’s urging, recommended a charter amendment that would make the law director an appointed post, but City Council rejected the recommendation, and the proposal was not placed on the ballot that year.

That was the year before council first considered the ordinance to discourage double-dipping.

In June 2016, Clough asked Westlake City Council to place two charter amendments related to the law director post, but council members defeated that effort by a 5-1 vote.

Those earlier efforts by Clough to go back to an appointed law director included the confirmation by council of the mayor’s nominee. Frustrated by council’s past rejection, the mayor wrote his current proposal to specifically state no confirmation by council would be required.

The mayor said he should appoint the law director because the City Charter states “the Mayor shall appoint all department heads” and holds the mayor “responsible to the electors of the City for the operation of all departments and divisions.”

“It’s very difficult to be responsible for the operation of all departments if you don’t have any say in the selection of the person running that department,” Clough said.

In 2014, Clough unsuccessfully asked the civil service commission to change its rules to allow the mayor to appoint the police and fire department chiefs from among the top two candidates.

Clough has also argued that a larger field of qualified attorneys could be considered if the law director is appointed because he or she would not be subject to the residency requirement that comes with an election.