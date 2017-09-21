Fall 2018 target date for new West Bay Plaza stores

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

An outdoor apparel retailer and an organic grocery store are expected to open next fall in the redeveloped West Bay Plaza on Detroit Road.

Sierra Trading Post and Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets will be located in a new building where Kmart previously stood, said Andrew Iarussi, senior development director of DDR Corp., the Beachwood-based owner of the shopping center.

This will be one of the first Sierra Trading Post stores in Ohio, Iarussi said. The store purchases clothing, coats and footwear from famous brands’ closeouts and overstocks.

Fresh Thyme, which aims to combine the spirit of a farmers market with the convenience of a neighborhood store, opened a location in Golden Gate Plaza in Mayfield Heights earlier this year.

Pet Supplies Plus will relocate within the plaza and join Sierra Trading Post and Fresh Thyme in the new building. Westlake Planning Director Jim Bedell said executives from the pet store company have inquired about signage for its new location.

Construction will start once demolition is done, Iarussi said. As of last week, crews were still clearing debris from the old Kmart, which closed in 2014.

DDR introduced its plans for West Bay Plaza to Westlake’s planning commission in February. Both the commission and City Council approved the plans in April.

Those plans called for the building at the west end of the center, which includes Marc’s, to be razed and rebuilt. But in July, DDR requested a change, which the city approved. The northern section of that building will be preserved and its facade renovated. That will enable existing tenants, such as Cafe Tambor, to remain open during the first phase of the plaza’s redevelopment, Iarussi said.

DDR has yet to decide if the remaining section of the western building will be demolished or merely renovated, Iarussi said.

The building at the east end of the plaza, which contains Arashi Japan Steak House and Jimmy John’s, is having its facade replaced.

A smaller outlot building near Detroit Road may be built at a later date.

DDR does not own the lots on which McDonald’s and Key Bank are located, and those businesses will not be affected by the development plan.

DDR complied with the planning commission’s request to improve landscaping throughout the plaza, Bedell said. Two-hundred thirty-two existing trees will be preserved, and another 109 will be planted, the planning director said.

A publicly traded company, DDR owns and manages 298 retail properties that contain 100 million square feet in the United States and Puerto Rico, according to the company’s website.