Fairview police warn residents to be alert following burglaries

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Fairview Park police say they have increased patrols in the suburb’s neighborhoods after three daytime burglaries. They are asking residents to quickly report suspicious activities.

“Our officers are concentrating on residential patrol, but you as residents know your neighborhood better than anyone,” Police Chief Erich Upperman wrote in an Aug. 30 online letter to residents. “If you see a suspicious person or vehicle, do not approach, but instead make note of a description and call it in to police.”

Getting the license plate information of suspicious vehicle can be extremely helpful to police, Upperman said.

The warning followed three daytime burglaries in the suburb.

On Aug. 24, a Concord Drive house was ransacked, and several electronics items and a purse were stolen, police said. On the night of Aug. 31, the residents heard noise in the driveway. They then realized a spare car key had been taken by the burglars, who had driven off with their car.

The car’s owner and police contacted OnStar, which prevented the car from restarting after being parked in Cleveland. That city’s police department then recovered the vehicle.

Fairview Park police later contacted the victims of two other recent burglaries, on Lookout and West Park drives, informing them of the recent car theft. Officers have increased patrols in those neighborhoods, Lt. Paul Shepard said.

Similar burglaries have taken place in Rocky River, Lakewood and the West Park neighborhood of Cleveland, Shepard said. In some, the victims’ cars were stolen after the keys were taken in the initial burglary. Detectives are working with police departments in those cities to arrest the culprits, he said.

“Eventually we’re going to find them,” Shepard said.

Residents are advised to call police immediately at 440-333-1234 to report anything suspicious.