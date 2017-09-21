Fairview Park Briefs – Sept. 20, 2017

By Kevin Kelley

Homecoming parade, football game this Friday

The Fairview Warriors will play the Fireland Falcons at 7 p.m. Friday at James B. Daley Stadium at Fairview High School, 4507 W 213th St. The game is the highlight of homecoming week.

The week’s activities begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Powder Puff game that pits the girls of the junior class against the senior class girls at the football stadium. Admission is a donation of four nonperishable food items to the Fairview Hunger Center.

The Homecoming parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday from Gilles-Sweet Elementary School and travels south on West 220th Street, east on Eaton, north on West 210th Street, west on Campus Drive, north on West 213th Street, ending at the FHS parking lot. The Homecoming king and queen will be announced immediately before the varsity football game.

Members of the class of 1977 are encouraged to meet at Gunselman’s Tavern, 21490 Lorain Road, before and after the game. A hospitality tent for class members will be open at the end zone during the game. The class will have a reunion dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gemini Center.

Items accepted for recycling, shredding Saturday

The city of Fairview Park is partnering with the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District to help residents safely dispose of hazardous or toxic household products that cannot be disposed in the regular trash. Materials such as non-latex paint, pesticides automotive fluids and florescent light bulbs will be collected in the parking lot of Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23. A shredding truck will also be there to destroy sensitive documents. Computer equipment – such as computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, cell phones and ink printer cartridges – will also be accepted for recycling.

Talkin’ Tribe on a roll

Curtis Danburg, a Fairview Park resident and senior director of communications for the Tribe, will discuss “Cleveland Indians: Past, Present and Future” at 10 a.m. Friday at the Fairview Park Senior Center, 20769 Lorain Road at the City Hall campus. Following the talk, a hot dog lunch will be served at noon.