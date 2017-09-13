Fairview juvenile under house arrest now missing

FAIRVIEW PARK – Police are looking for 14-year-old Angel L Hawkins, who has been missing from her Fairview Park residence since Aug. 31. She had been under electronically monitored house arrest but cut off her ankle bracelet and hid it in a closet before leaving her apartment, police said.

Hawkins has been active on social media recently, police said. Acting on tips, police looked for her in Brook Park and East Cleveland without success.

Hawkins is African American, 5-foot 6-inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police wish to inform anyone helping Hawkins that she is considered a missing juvenile.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call the Fairview Park Police at 440-333-1234.