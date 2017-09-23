Electric cars can be recharged in Crocker Park garage

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

To “recharge one’s batteries” means to regain one’s strength and energy by resting for a time.

For the driver of an electric car, the metaphor can be a reality in the Detroit Road parking garage at Crocker Park.

Tesla, the California-based maker of electric-powered vehicles, finished installing three electric car chargers on the first floor of the garage in early August. Two chargers are specifically for Tesla vehicles and use that company’s proprietary power connector; the third uses the SAE J1772 (IEC Type 1) connector, the North American standard that is used by electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Volt, Nissan Leaf and Kia Soul EV.

Tesla paid for the chargers and installation, said Dan Crandall, Crocker Park’s general manager. Crandall did not have details on the cost of the chargers. But Tesla’s company website states the wall connector chargers can cost from $500 to $5,000 depending on the difficulty of the installation. The average wall connector installation costs between $1,000 and $2,000, according to Tesla.

“It was a win-win for us because they took care of everything,” Crandall said.

The chargers are part of Tesla’s global Destination Charging network, which includes high-end hotels, restaurants and shopping centers.

The benefit to Crocker Park is that the retail and commercial center joins the list of stations Tesla drivers have access to on their mobile device app and dashboard screen.

The Detroit Road parking garage was selected to host the chargers, Crandall said, because it’s adjacent to the Hyatt Place Hotel and the connection of electrical power to the devices could be easily made there.

A Tesla car can be fully charged in six to eight hours, Crandall said, while a vehicle using the universal charger can be powered up in about 10 hours.

Charging is free, as Crocker Park incurs the electrical bill. But parking in the Detroit Road garage incurs a cost beyond the first 30 minutes. The fee is $1 an hour up to a maximum of $6.

Adding the chargers were good news for Tesla owner Stuart Sanders, vice president of product development for Assurant, which provides a diverse set of specialty, niche-market insurance products.

“I work in the Atrium Building across the street from Crocker Park and it is great to see more charging options becoming available in Westlake,” he said. “The charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids is rapidly expanding. Last month, my family took a 4,200 mile road trip in our Tesla Model S to Glacier National Park. Along the way, we ate at restaurants and stayed in hotels that were EV-friendly. Hopefully, the new Crocker Park chargers will have a similar impact and help attract consumers to surrounding businesses.”

Crandall has no statistics on how many Crocker Park residents, patrons or employees drive electric vehicles.

“The car chargers are intended for anyone that has electric cars,” he said. “We’ve seen Hyatt hotel guests, residents and Crocker Park visitors using the electric car charging stations.”

Crandall said Crocker Park has no plans to add more EV chargers. “But we’ll be monitoring the usage of our current stations, and should we see an increased demand for more, we will assess adding more,” he said.

The installation of the EV chargers built on a relationship Crocker Park had with a Tesla showroom in Lyndhurst. Throughout the summer of 2015, the showroom displayed on Crocker Park Boulevard a Tesla model that drew great interest, Crandall said.

“We’ve seen an increase in inquiries for electric car charging stations over the past couple years,” Crandall said. “So when we were approached by Tesla about this opportunity, it was an easy decision to proceed.

“It’s nice to offer a green option as electric cars grow in popularity,” he added.