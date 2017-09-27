Dade withdraws from Bay Ward 4 council race

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Ward 4 city council candidate Alex Dade, who finished second in the Sept. 12 primary, has withdrawn from the Nov. 7 general election due in part to reaction to what people termed a sexist comment on Facebook.

Dade, 67 and a self-employed telecommunications businessman, posted a comment on Facebook about the wife of his opponent in the Nov. 7 election, Peter Winzig, coming to a Bay Democratic Club corn roast instead of her husband. Winzig won the primary, and he and Dade were to face off in the general election.

Dade’s post read: “I also think its interesting that Pete Winzig was too busy to attend the Democrat Club corn roast but sent his (admittedly attractive) wife to talk about what a great guy he is and how he loves Bay. No issues. No attendance. Just ‘just vote for me’ how compelling.”

Dade was criticized on Facebook for his post.

Some of the comments included “Really came off like a sexist jackass”, “Wow commenting on his wife reminds me of another leader,” “His graciousness and sensitivity are sure to secure votes in his favor.”

Dade said the primary results and Facebook posting did not prompt his withdrawal.

“I had already begun considering it,” he said. “It’s more that I’m just not happy with the political process as it stands now. I wanted to make a difference and I had doubts that I would be able to do so.”

Four candidates were in the Sept. 12 primary for the Ward 4 council seat. Winzig won the primary, and Dade came in second. He and Dade were to face off in the general election. With Dade dropping out, Winzig is unopposed for the council seat.

Bay Village Law Director Gary Ebert and Cuyahoga County Board of Election officials said because the primary result has been certified, no other candidate can go on the ballot to replace Dade.

Dade said his reservations were not about Winzig, an advertising and marketing executive. Dade said he was initially bothered by the criticism of his post, but reiterated it did not prompt his withdrawal.

Dade said he found meeting and talking with Bay Village residents to be the best part of the election process. He said he would try to stay active in other community activities.

Winzig said he was surprised by Dade’s withdrawal. Winzig, said he, Dade and fellow primary candidate Rick Timm had spent time together at election day polling places. Winzig said he found Dade to be intelligent and interested in making the city better.