Crocker Park, city in mediation over lawsuit

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Crocker Park, the city of Westlake and Panzica Construction Co. have gone to private mediation to settle disputes over construction costs at the retail, corporate and residential center.

In February, Crocker Park LLC, a subsidiary of Cleveland-based Stark Enterprises, filed a lawsuit against the city of Westlake in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Crocker Park LLC, together with Crocker Park Phase III LLC, sought at least $555,994 from Westlake in disputes over costs related to the construction of Phase III at the retail, corporate and residential center. Phase III included the construction of American Greetings’ new corporate headquarters, additional retail and residential units, and the planned civic space that came to be Market Square.

Crocker Park has also claimed unspecified damages against Panzica for allegedly failing to complete construction of a parking garage on time.

Mediation talks, led by attorney Jack Rekstis, began June 30, according to court documents.

Westlake Law Director John Wheeler said some disputes have been resolved through mediation. Specifically, payments to some subcontractors that had been held up because of the dispute have been made, he said.

“We got a good portion of the hard costs that were not paid, paid,” Wheeler said.

“Hard costs” refers to aspects of physical construction, such as materials and labor. Much of the dispute centers on “soft costs,” such as legal, architectural and inspector fees.

Wheeler said Phase III of Crocker Park was complex because it involved the construction of public infrastructure – such as roads, utilities and parking structures – and private construction, such as apartment buildings and retail stores. But the same architect, Bialosky + Partners of Cleveland, was used for both the public and much of the private elements, he said.

City officials complained the architect’s bills lacked sufficient specific information about the services rendered. Jack Bialosky Jr., the firm’s managing principal, said the bills were in the established form and that a review indicated the billing, with very few exceptions, was accurate.

Crocker Park acted as the city’s construction agent for Phase III, Wheeler said. The city’s position, the law director said, is that Crocker Park did not properly review bills sent to the city to determine if they were for the public or private elements of Phase III. The city should not and will not pay bills for work on the private sections of Crocker Park.

In May, the city’s answer to Crocker Park’s complaint denied the allegations and included a countersuit seeking more than $25,000 in monetary damages.

In its lawsuit, Crocker Park charged that Westlake unfairly foisted its costs associated with the construction of public infrastructure onto Crocker Park.

Crocker Park alleged its financial disputes with the city prevented it from paying architects and engineers in a timely manner. The disputes are also intertwined with a claim by Panzica that it is owed $611,000 related to Market Square costs, according to the initial filing.

Through a spokesperson, Crocker Park officials declined to comment on the dispute.

Wheeler said he views the dispute as being more between Crocker Park and Panzica than among the city, Crocker Park and Panzica. Panzica officials did not respond to West Life’s request for comment.

ConstructAbility, Inc., a Westlake firm city hired to perform inspection services for the Phase III project, was initially named as a party in the lawsuit. But the court dismissed ConstructAbility from the case before mediation talks began.

Proceedings on the lawsuit are on hold while mediation efforts continue, Wheeler said.

Westlake issued $48.1 million in bonds to fund public improvements, including three parking garages and completion of an intersection, near the American Greetings headquarters. Those bonds will be repaid by American Greetings and Crocker Park in the form of payments in lieu of property taxes. The city also obtained a $1 million road improvement grant from the state’s department of development to help pay for these public improvements.

In addition, the city also obtained an $8.5 million loan, at 3 percent interest, from the state’s infrastructure bank to help pay for the infrastructure improvements. American Greetings and Stark Enterprises are kicking in an additional $7 million for costs associated with the issuance of the bonds.