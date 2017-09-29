Construction on Westlake’s new elementary school to begin

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Several different plans were put forth over the past three decades for the vacant 29.4-acre lot on Center Ridge Road directly west of Westlake Porter Public Library. A shopping center, Super K-Mart, luxury apartments and athletic fields were proposed.

But Mayor Dennis Clough said the final proposal is the best of all – an elementary school for the community’s children.

“Now our very young children will definitely have great facilities for learning,” the mayor said Monday afternoon during a groundbreaking ceremony at the property.

Westlake City Schools Board of Education President Barb Leszynski called the project historic because the school district obtained the property from the city in a landmark property swap.

The deal consisted of two trades. First, the city exchanged the Center Ridge Road lot for two district-owned properties – 42 acres of wooded land off Bradley Road and the now-vacant Board of Education office building at the northwest corner of Hilliard Boulevard and Dover Center Road. In the second, the city pledged up to $1 million in road and t management improvements in anticipation of increased traffic at the new elementary school, while the city get ownership of the Parkside School building.

The new elementary school is the final step in a decade-long process of upgrading the district’s school buildings. A group of school leaders and residents called the 20/20 Vision Committee began studying the district’s facility needs in 2007.

In Phase I, the new Westlake High School and Lee Burneson Middle School were built, and the old Lee Burneson building was renovated to serve as an intermediate school. Those construction projects were funded through an $84 million bond issue that voters approved in May 2010.

Numerous scenarios were considered over the years for Phase II, which centered on the elementary schools. A frequently mentioned possibility was the construction of two buildings based either on geography or grade level.

Ultimately the school board chose to pursue a single elementary school, based partly on the prospect of reduced operating costs. Administrators also like having all elementary students in the same building, as they say it allows for a more consistent learning experience and greater collaboration among teachers.

Westlake voters approved funding for the new elementary school in November by passing a 1.3-mill, 33-year bond measure that will raise $33.6 million. The measure, which passed by a 61.5 percent of the voters, also included a 0.8-mill permanent improvement levy that will raise approximately $1.14 million annually to maintain the district’s facilities and pay for capital improvements.

The new elementary school will replace the district’s four current elementary schools. The district plans to demolish the four and use land at the Hilliard, Holly Lane and Bassett elementary schools locations for sports fields.