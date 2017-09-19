UPDATED: North Coast Credit Union robbed Tuesday morning

UPDATED 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Law enforcement is still searching for the men who robbed the North Coast Credit Union Tuesday morning, Fairview Park Police Chief Erich Upperman said late Tuesday afternoon. Four suspects apprehended by Cleveland police around noon Tuesday were not involved, the FBI concluded.

Here’s what police said happened: Shortly after 9 a.m., two persons entered the Lorain Road financial institution waving handguns. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, they entered a waiting car on West 227th Street and drove off to the south. They were inside the bank only 40 seconds, said Upperman, who added no one was hurt in the robbery.

While police were investigating the scene, they learned another financial institution in Brook Park had been robbed in a similar manner. Brook Park police were given a license plate of the vehicle, which was forwarded to area law enforcement agencies.

Around noon, Cleveland police located a vehicle believed to be associated with the robberies. After a short chase, the vehicle collided with another vehicle. The suspects ran off, but four individuals were apprehended by officers.

After being interviewed, the FBI concluded the four were not involved in the North Coast Credit Union robbery, Upperman said. The search for the suspects continues, he said.

Fairview Park detectives are processing evidence, Upperman said, but the FBI is in charge of the investigation.

(Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the FBI concluded that the four suspects apprehended around noon Tuesday were not involved in the North Coast Credit Union robbery.)