Bay woman holding huge garage sale to help hurricane victims

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – One woman is turning Bay Village’s junk into treasure for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Annie Nock has set up a community garage sale for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Bayway Cabin, 27400 Wolf Road. Nock will donate the money from the sale to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund for assisting the hurricane victims.

Nock said she came up with the idea after seeing the devastation caused by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

“It’s terrible, seeing what those people have had to go through and I started thinking about what we could do to help those people out in some way,” the 53 year-old former attorney said.

Nock said she was reflecting on what she had and what so many hurricane victims had lost, when she thought about the garage sale.

“It’s something where we would be selling different items and getting money for it,” she said. “I thought that would be something we could just give to a good agency and they would know how to put the money to the best use.”

Nock has several people working on the project, which she named BayHelps.

“It’s not just me, there a lot of people who want to help,” she said.

She worked in Cook County, Ill, and dealt with Chicago law enforcement issues for many years before moving to Ohio. She has been a stay-at-home mother for more than a decade now, and admits she’s not had much involvement with garage sales.

Nock said she’s asking people who want to donate goods to the garage sale to give: toys, books, art supplies, office equipment, school supplies, sporting goods, tools, furniture, home décor or other items. Donations will be accepted at the Bayway Cabin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2, 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 3 and 4 and 9 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. Nock said for further information contact BayHelps@gmail.com.