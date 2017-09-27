Bay residents angered by their potential cost in $3.2 million project

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Unprecedented.

City leaders and residents of the Sunset neighborhood have used that word as they continue to disagree on how to pay for a $3.2 million road, sewer and water project with homeowners expressing their anger about facing possible assessments of more than $25,000.

Bay Village officials and residents have discussed the potential project at different times during the last 40 years. Mayor Paul Koomar and Jeff Foster, a spokesman for the 45 homeowners in the lakefront neighborhood north of Lake Road, both said they want to resolve the issue as soon as possible after all these years.

“It’s unprecedented to us in that the residents of Sunset are expected to fork out $30, 000 to $85,000 just to have streets that don’t look like they are from the third world,” Foster said.

City leaders plan to set up another public meeting after they get more information. Administration officials want to get City Council approval for the project by the end of the year.

Koomar noted that the current estimated costs are exceeding more than $3.24 million.

“It’s a project with a major scope because we’re talking about work on roads, sewers and water and gas lines,” he said. “That’s unprecedented to have all of those rolled into one project on this scale in the city.”

Both men made their comments after a Sept. 11 City Council public improvements committee meeting where city officials outlined two proposals for paying for the projects with a combination of city funding and assessing the property owners.

In one proposal, the city would pay about 49 percent or $1.6 million and the homeowners would pay $1.64 million, an average of $36,611, with a monthly assessment over 20 years of $153, or $1,836 yearly.

In the other, the city would pay 47 percent or $1,51 million, and the homeowners would pay $1,73 million, with the average assessment being $38,541, a monthly assessment over 20 years of $161, or $1,912 yearly.

Neighborhood leaders estimated the median income level for the 45 homes involved as about $300,000.

Foster said the residents are upset by what they consider an unreasonably high assessment being considered by the city as well as poor management by the city considering the taxes already paid to the city by the residents through the years.

“The neighborhood was platted in 1917, 100 years ago this year, making it one of the oldest communities in Bay,” he said. “Through that history, we all have paid our taxes, and for some homes upwards of $30,000 per year, without seeing any real improvement benefits. The condition of the infrastructure has been poor for as long as anyone can remember, and it has exacerbated to a point of sheer embarrassment.”

Foster said residents understand the project is expensive and that they expect to pay a fair share.

“There is a misconception that this is a neighborhood of rich folks on the Lake,” he said. “That is far from the truth. We are one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the city. We have homes that sell for $100,000 and homes that sell for $1 million. Recently we have had a major influx of young families, me included, and when seeing figures floated as they were in the meeting, I would be facing an expense equal to both of my daughters college educations, simply to have a functional storm sewer and street.”

Foster noted that in some other discussions and meetings with the city as recently as 2016, the residents were more hopeful something would be done with a more reasonable assessment rate, base on potential lower assessments.

Koomar said concerns by city officials about having to juggle several major infrastructure projects have led to them to try to spread municipal funds throughout several projects.

“We’re looking at the Bruce Russell Douglass sewer project which is mandated by the EPA going at about $4.7 million,” he said. “And we want to do other projects as well. So, council is balancing trying to get different work done in the most economical way possible.”

Foster said the residents are asking the city to consider ways of re-doing assessments with different project criteria. Koomar said the city officials are considering this and are looking into the questions and ways of funding.

“We wanted to put some specific proposals on the table and now we’re discussing them,” Koomar said. “We would like to at least have a project approved by the end of 2017 so we can go forward with starting it.”