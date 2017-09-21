Area chambers of commerce sponsoring business expo Sept. 28

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTSHORE

Six West Side chambers of commerce are teaming up to present a single business expo from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Market Square pavilion at Crocker Park in Westlake.

The Power of More Business Expo will feature 100 area businesses showcasing their products and services to both customers and consumers.

The “Power of More” refers to the association of West Side chambers of commerce who work together on promotional activities. The group includes the chambers of Fairview Park, North Ridgeville, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township, as well as the West Shore Chamber – which encompasses Westlake and Bay Village – and the North Coast Chamber – which includes Avon, Avon Lake, Sheffield and Sheffield Lake. The Parma Chamber of Commerce also joined the Power of More group earlier this year.

The business expo is an opportunity for like-minded business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals and potential new customers to meet.

Companies with a chamber membership had the opportunity to purchase expo space for $250, while nonmembers could buy a table for $400, said Tammy Bertrand, the Power of More marketing director.

“We have 10 food vendors, so they’ll be a lot of opportunities to try food from local eateries,” Bertrand said.

As of Friday, 86 of the 100 space had been sold, said Bertrand, who expected exhibitor space to sell out. The event is free to the public.

For more information on the expo, visit www.powerofmorechambers.org.