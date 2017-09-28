Aldi’s to reopen after renovation

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

The Aldi grocery store on Center Ridge Road will hold a grand opening Thursday following an expansion and remodeling. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:25 a.m. Customers can enter a Produce for a Year sweepstakes all day Thursday. Free eco-friendly bags will be distributed while supplies last.

The project increased the the store size by about 20 percent. The expansion added 3,314 square feet, bringing the store’s square footage to 18,464, according to documents filed with the city’s building department, the expansion. Workers also upgraded mechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting systems as part of the renovation.

Aldi Hinckley Division Vice President Corey Stucker declined to specify the cost of the expansion and renovation. He said the store will employ 15 to 20 people. The store first opened in 2004.

Aldi is in the middle of a $1.6 billion program to remodel 1,300 stores by 2020 and hopes to become the third largest grocery store by count in the U.S. with 2,500 stores by the end of 2020. The company will spend about $60 million before 2020 to remodel 35 stores in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton and region, spokesperson Miranda Coello said.

Founded in Germany in 1946, the company opened its first U.S. stores in 1976. Today Aldi operates nearly 1,700 stores in 35 states.