Where to obtain solar glasses

Those interested in viewing Monday’s partial solar eclipse should check with local optic vendors, as well as area libraries and science centers for safe, solar-watching glasses. In addition, the following retail chains sell ISO-compliant safe eclipse glasses and/or handheld viewers:

7-Eleven

Best Buy

Circle K

Lowe’s

Pilot/Flying J

Toys “R” Us

Walmart

With support from NASA, Google, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute’s STAR_Net initiative has distributed more than 2 million free, ISO-compliant safe solar eclipse glasses to more than 6,900 libraries all across the U.S. Local libraries participating, according to STAR_Net. Those include the Cuyahoga County Library Fairview Park branch, the Westlake Porter Library, the Lorain County libraries including the Columbia, North Ridgeville, Main Library, Domonkas and Avon branches.

Be sure to read NASA’s safety tips (go to www.nasa.gov) before using “eclipse glasses” or handheld viewers, and see “How to Tell If Your Eclipse Glasses or Handheld Solar Viewers Are Safe.”