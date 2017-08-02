Westlake Briefs – Aug. 2, 2017

By KEVIN KELLEY

WOMEN IN TRANSITION: The Women in Transition program at Cuyahoga Community College will launch its fall session at Corporate College West Aug. 21. The free program empowers women in their pursuit of education, training and a career. Participants build confidence and skills through classes on personal development, career exploration and financial and computer literacy.

The eight-week course is designed to assist women in transitional periods of their lives, such as a career change or return to the workforce. The noncredit program is free and open to the public.

Classes will be held at Corporate College West, 25425 Center Ridge Road in Westlake, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 21 to Oct. 12. Registration is required. To learn more or to enroll, call 216-987-5764.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: The Crocker Park Wine Festival will be held Sept. 15-16 with more than 150 wines from local, national and international producers, as well as select craft beers and spirits.

Produced by Connecting For A Cause, proceeds from the annual festival benefit NEOPAT (Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism), a non-profit organization that assists veterans, as well as health related charities. Hours will be 4-10 p.m. Sept. 15 and 2-10 p.m. Sept. 16.

Vendors will be located under tents along South Main Street. Tickets can be purchased at www.crockerparkwinefestival.com.

YARD SALE: The Westlake Historical Society‘s Weston House Committee will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 16 on the lawn of the Clague House Museum, 1371 Clague Road. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the restoration of the Lilly Weston House, which is located at 27946 Center Ridge Road, just east of the entrance to the Westlake Recreation Center. The historical society is accepting donations for items to be sold.

Currently vacant, the Lilly Weston House was built in 1844. In 2000, Alice Ladanyi, the great-granddaughter of George Weston, deeded the house to the city of Westlake for use as a museum. Since then, planning and fundraising efforts have been launched, and structural improvements were made to the house.

Recently, a subcommittee of the historical society was formed in an attempt to spur action on the restoration project. For more information, visit the Lilly Weston House website at www.LillyWeston.com.