It’s a wrap – Campus Foundation considering further stadium improvements

ROCKY RIVER – Sports fans will have no doubt they are in Pirate territory.

A mesh banner featuring the district’s pirate logo in maroon and white covers the backside of the Rocky River High School stadium bleachers.

The $28,000 wrap, which went up earlier this month, was donated by the Campus Foundation, a group of parents who raise funds and develops sponsorship for landscaping and other outdoor enhancements at the high school. The group started several years ago when the high school underwent a major renovation project, but money was unavailable for plants and beautification projects.

Discussion of sprucing up the underside of the home stands, which face Detroit Road, and the top of the visitors’ bleachers, has been underway for about a year and originally included advertising. But the donation removed the need for commercials.

“This is not a NASCAR look,” foundation board member Greg Mylett told members of the school board’s facilities committee.

In recent years, large posters of senior fall and spring athletes had been displayed on the back of the home bleachers. Executive director of human resources Sam Gifford said that tradition will continue with banners along the inside of the stadium fence.

Mylett said that the chain-link fence facing Detroit Road is one of the next improvements. He said the foundation is considering something similar to the wrought iron fence around Fairview High School’s stadium.

Cost of the fencing is estimated at $20,000, Mylet said.

An expanded concessions stand and outdoor eating area are also being considered, Mylett said. Finance committee chairman Rick Manoloff suggested that these projects be completed in phases to keep down costs down. He added that donations as well as sponsorships could be sought.

Facilities director Adam Sywanyk added that the light pole, which fire damaged in the spring, has been replaced and fitted out with lights and cellular equipment.

Stadium lights are now controlled by a safer, low voltage control panel, Sywanyk said. Eventually, he said that the lights could be turned on remotely once the technology for a wireless system is in place; another item on the wish list.

Expansion of security for the stadium is also in the works, said Sywanyk. Cameras and internet dedicated to the stadium would be necessary for an upgrade, he said, because of the difficulty of bringing wires from the school to the stadium.

“Going underground is not a good idea,” he said.