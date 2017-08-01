Manoloff will not seek re-election to Rocky River school board

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER – Rocky River school board member Rick Manoloff has announced that he will not seek re-election in November.

In May of 2015, Manoloff was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Jay Milano. He ran for the remainder of Milano’s term in November of that year, and will have fulfilled that term in November of this year.

“When I accepted the appointment to the Board of Education upon Jay Milano’s departure, I made a promise not only to serve under the appointment, but also to run for election in order to complete his unexpired term. I made good on that promise,” Manoloff stated in a letter to West Life.

Manoloff stated that his decision was based on the need to “focus on a significant health challenge and to keep pace with my increasingly demanding law practice, I have decided not to run.”

Noting his experience as a school finance attorney serving districts throughout Ohio, Manoloff added, “Significant goals have been accomplished on these fronts by many people working together as a team. The School District has an ample stream of revenue dedicated to maintaining and improving facilities, technology and transportation and an operating budget reserve that is steadily and purposefully growing toward healthy level.”

Manoloff also pointed out that a comprehensive plan for capital improvements, the restructuring of bonds, all day kindergarten, and the successful passage of an operating levy occurred during his watch.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve. I am thankful to the community for its support of the District (both financial and otherwise), to my fellow board members and members of the administrative team for their hard work in furtherance of our mission to all of the outstanding teachers in Rocky River Schools whose commitment and talent make our educational program among the best in the state, and to the parents for supporting and reinforcing the educational experiences of their children. And it’s all about the children,” he added.

Voters will have the choice of three candidates on the November ballot, including incumbents Jon Fancher and Kathy Goepfert. They will be challenged by businessmen Daniel Mayer and Daniel Dunchack.