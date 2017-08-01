Valley Riding, Inc. to hold annual horse fest Aug. 6

Valley Riding, Inc. will hold its annual Benefit Horse Festival from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Rocky River Stables, 19901 Puritas Avenue in the Cleveland Metroparks. Demonstrations will feature therapeutic riding students, horse and pony drill teams as well as jumping, dressage and reining.

The demonstrations will culminate in presentations of horses performing choreographed moves to music.

Pony rides will be available for ages 3 and up for $5, along with face painting, stick horse races, “barnyard bingo” and more. The Lake Erie Nature and Science Center will have native animals for people to view. The River Dog Cafe food truck will serve food.

“These people have been just incredible with what they have done over the years,” commented one volunteer. Valley Riding offers basic lessons, dressage and jumping to riders of all ages, and also has a therapeutic riding program for individuals with physical and developmental challenges as well as programs for Cleveland city children and scouts.

Admission is free. Parking is $5. Go to www.valleyriding.org for more information, or call 216-267-2525.