Two boys treated for minor injuries after Corn Festival ride mishap

NORTH RIDGEVILLE – Two young boys were treated for minor injuries Friday night after a carnival car ride malfunctioned and went off the track at the North Ridgeville Corn Festival.

North Ridgeville Fire Chief John Reese said the department treated an 18-month-old boy and another toddler at the scene for the injuries and released them to their parents. Reese said the department was called at 9:16 p.m. saying that there were a couple of injuries and that an ambulance was needed.

Reese said the department was told that there were five people on the ride, but responding firefighters found only the two children, who they treated. Reese said the other three people apparently left the ride with no problems.

Festival officials closed the ride as a precaution for the remainder of the weekend. Staff from the Ohio Department of Agriculture Amusement Rides division is investigating the accident.