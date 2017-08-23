Traffic survey to help mull safety devices at Bradley/Lake roads area

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Staff from a regional planning organization will do a traffic count at the Bradley and Lake roads intersection to help determine if a traffic signal or some other safety device is needed.

Mayor Paul Koomar said Grace Gallucci, executive director for the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, will have her staff do the study.

He said Gallucci agreed there is a need to establish if the city needs a signal or something to help make that area a little safer for people coming through the intersection,” Koomar said.

“Both roads see a lot of traffic and we think that something there would be of benefit to traffic coming through that area as well as people who live in the area and pedestrians,” he said.

The study will be done at no cost to the city, he said. It should be finished in October. NOACA is the regional planning agency and works with Cuyahoga County and the four adjacent counties and their communities on economic development, traffic, roadways and other infrastructure issues.

Koomar said city officials have heard questions and concerns about the area from different people for several years.

Two Lake Road residents, Kendall and Mark Travis, who spoke at a city council meeting in the spring about motorists at the intersection passing school buses, were pleased to hear about the study.

‘We believe this is the appropriate step to take to review and hopefully provide options to resolve the issues we are experiencing at the intersection of Lake and Bradley,” Kendall Travis said.