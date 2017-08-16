Total eclipse of the sun – well, almost for Northeast Ohio

By JEFF GALLATIN

WESTSHORE – The world – OK, at least the United States – is abuzz about the upcoming solar eclipse happening Monday, Aug. 21. While Northeast Ohio residents will not see the total obscuring of the sun by the moon – that’s happening south of Ohio – with a little planning residents will be able to see a still-spectacular partial eclipse.

The total solar eclipse – the first to cross the continental U.S. in 99 years – will travel coast to coast in roughly a 70-mile-wide path stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. Viewers in that swath will experience more than two minutes of complete daytime darkness.The shadow will “make landfall” near Salem, Ore. and exit at Charleston, S.C. 90 minutes later. The eclipse shadow will travel from 1,500 to 2,100 miles per hour.

In Northeast Ohio, about 80 percent of the sun will be obscured by the moon, according to Gary Kader, astronomy professor and director of Baldwin Wallace University’s Burrell Observatory. However, even with that caveat, Kader calls the eclipse “the biggest astronomical event of the year.”

The maximum viewing time in Northeast Ohio will be about 2:30 p.m., Kader said.

“(It) should be a spectacular sight, depending on the cloud cover,” he said, adding “we have special filters and equipment at the observatory for safely viewing the sun. It is not safe to look at the sun without proper filters under any conditions. Looking at the sun with improperly filtered telescope or binoculars could result in immediate blindness.”

His words of warning are echoed by the experts at NASA. According to the space agency’s website, staring directly at the sun can cause permanent damage. “The problem is that the sun’s surface is so bright that if you stare at any portion of it, no matter how small, it produces enough light to damage individual retinal cells,” NASA said. “It takes a few seconds for this to happen, but afterwards you will see a spot as big as the solar surface you glimpsed when you look away from the sun at some other scenery. Depending on how long you gazed at the sun and how badly the retinal cells were damaged, this spot will either fade away in time or remain permanent.”

The solution? Wear “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers.

Bill Murmann, president of the 150-member Cuyahoga Astronomical Association based in North Olmsted, said members of his group are taking different approaches to view the eclipse. “Some of them are traveling nine hours to southern Illinois or other areas where they can see the total eclipse,” he said.

For those wanting to stay close to home, the association, in cooperation with the Cleveland Metroparks, is hosting an eclipse watch event from 12:30-4 p.m. in Edgewater Park’s lower level parking lot.

That event is one of dozens of watch parties throughout the region. The following is a list of the major watch parties planned.

Enjoy! And do it safely.

Burrell Observatory

42 E. 5th Ave., Berea

Monday, Aug. 21, open for guided viewing from 1-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland

Stellar Eclipse Weekend, Saturday, Aug. 19 through Monday, Aug. 21. Go to the center’s website at greatscience.com for details.

No registration required. Special Eclipse Day programming: (Monday, Aug. 21, only) Note: Additional outdoor locations and activities are weather permitting.

Cost: $15-$23 for adults, $12-$21 for children 2-12 (daily admission; covers all the GLSC events on that day)

NASA Glenn Visitor Center, in the Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland.

Monday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Visit with a NASA Research Center scientist and educators as they get hands-on to explore and explain the phenomenon that is a solar eclipse.

Cost: $15-$23 for adults, $12-$21 for children 2-12 (daily admission; covers all the GLSC events on that day)

NASA TV Watch Party

Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland

Discover Gallery, Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater

Monday, Aug. 21, noon-4 p.m.

NASA will simulcast the official NASA TV’s full coverage of the solar eclipse from around the country, including areas of total eclipse coverage. People can consult their local cable providers TV channel listings to see if they have NASA TV.

Cost: $15-$23 for adults, $12-$21 for children 2-12 (daily admission; covers all the GLSC events on that day)

Cuyahoga Astronomical Association Eclipse Watch

Edgewater Park

lower level parking lot

Monday, Aug. 21, 12:30-4 p.m.

No reservations required. In case of rain, the event will be cancelled.

Cost: Free

Solar Eclipse Programs

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center

28728 Wolf Road, Bay Village

Saturday, Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20

11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (both days)

Cost: $5 fee per person for families with children 6 and up. Every participant will receive a pair of eclipse viewers to take home and use for the eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.

Solar Steam Program

Fairview Park branch, Cuyahoga County Public Library,

21255 Lorain Road. Meeting room A&B

Friday, Aug. 18

2-3:30 p.m. for families and children from kindergarten-fifth grade. Kids in grades two-fifth can also prepare for the upcoming solar eclipse with interactive activity stations and make a custom eclipse viewer to take home with you for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Register at www.cuyahogalibrary.org/events/

Cost: Free

Solar Eclipse Watch Party

Fairview Park branch Cuyahoga County Public Library

21255 Lorain Road

Monday, Aug. 21

11 a.m.-4 p.m.Family event for children from kindergarten- fifth grade. Arts, crafts, activities and outdoor viewing (weather permitting).

Cost: Free.

Eclipse Watch Party

Westlake Porter Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road

Monday, Aug. 21

2-4 p.m.

Free NASA scientists will explain event. There will be refreshments, eclipse glasses and children’s activities.

Cost: Free

Eclipse Viewing Party

Bleser Park, 32800 Electric Boulevard, Avon Lake

Monday, Aug. 21

1-4 p.m.

Attendees receive one free pair of solar glasses per family. In addition, the Glenn Band will play, NASA reps will bring a moon rock, and there will be a solar telescope for up-close views.

Cost: Free

Watch Parties

Lorain County Metro Parks

Monday, Aug. 21

Two events: North Ridgeville, Sandy Ridge Reservation, 6195 Otten Road, 1 to 4 p.m.; Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village, French Creek Reservation, 2792 East River Road, 2 to 3 p.m. Reservations needed; go to reservations.metroparks.cc/programs/

Cost: Both events free.