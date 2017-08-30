The sky’s not the limit for adventurous Avon Lake resident

By SUE BOTOS

AVON LAKE – Many Northeast Ohio residents spend Labor Day weekend looking skyward, thanks to that area rite of passage, the Cleveland Air Show. However, one Avon Lake resident spent a lifetime celebrating aviation.

That love is evident to a visitor to Burke Lakefront Airport and Ray Brown’s office. A peek in the window reveals walls of photos and flying memorabilia. Display cases hold models of planes, cars, semi-trucks, and other vehicles the noted flight instructor, Air Force veteran and entrepreneur has piloted.

In nearly 60 years, Brown has flown everything from air ambulances to sky divers. He jumped for the first time at age 74 with the U.S. Army Golden Knights at the Cleveland National Air Show, where he has been on the Board of Trustees, serving as president for three years.

It may be surprising to find posters from the four national roller skating championships won by Ray and his wife Mary Jo, sharing the walls with autographed pictures of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and numerous pilot’s honors including the prestigious FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, in recognition of 50 years of safe flying.

Brown chuckled as he looked at his collection. “I can’t retire,” he said. “Mary Jo won’t let me bring any of this home.”

But of his many interests, flying has always been Brown’s first love, starting at about age eight.

“I used to go in the summertime and take my bicycle from West Park and ride all the way out to Cleveland Hopkins (Airport) unbeknownst to my parents,” Brown recalled. “I would hang out all day. I’d go into the hangers and the guys would see me there and give me a rag and tell me to start cleaning the bellies of the airplanes.”

Eventually, he earned his way onto the aircraft. “I probably had 50 hours of flying before my parents found out what I was doing,” he said.

After serving six years in the U.S. Air Force, Brown tried to pursue a career as a commercial pilot. Finding no jobs available, it was time for a new adventure, and Ray spent a year working on a Great Lakes ore freighter.

But the sky still beckoned, and Brown earned his civilian rating, becoming head flight instructor at the Strongsville Airport, and eventually opening his own his own school, Top Gun Flight Academy at Burke Lakefront Airport, where he has had an office for 16 years. One of his noted students was his 60-year-old dad.

As an airline pilot based in Atlanta during the mid- 70s, Brown decided to supplement his income by following another dream: building a successful restaurant chain. “I wanted a McDonald’s franchise, but that was going to take a long time, so I bought a restaurant on Brookpark Road intending to learn the business before getting a McDonald’s.”

Always ready to go all in, Brown launched his own restaurant chain, called Cap’n Taco, which eventually grew to 28 stores. “But then the economy crashed and interest rates hit 22 percent. We lost everything except my original restaurant,” recalls Ray. That restaurant, Cap’n Taco in Brook Park, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Having become an entrepreneur, Brown decided to check off another item on his bucket list: a national roller skating title.

“That had always been a passion of mine, but I never competed seriously,” he said. “So I started going to sessions every night and learned the competitive dances and decided to start training for competition.”

After many low placements, several coaches and five partners, Brown was paired with a seasoned championship skater who would eventually become his wife: Mary Jo. “I had to work up to her level,” Brown said with a chuckle.

They qualified for nationals in 1988, then won the title in 1989-1992 after which they retired from competition, and judged for a while.

Although he and Mary Jo have hung up their skates, they still love the spotlight. While in Florida, where they live November through May, Mary Jo dances with several community groups almost every day and Ray has rediscovered the keyboard, which he started playing at age 8.

As a security guard for the Florida Convention Center, Brown has had the chance to meet celebrities such as Elton John. He has also worked part time for the past seven years at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, picking up packages via the maze of tunnels that twist beneath the park.

Looking to this year’s Cleveland National Air Show, set for Sept. 2-4 at Burke, Brown said that the event has always been able to support itself, despite the federal budget sequestration which cancelled the show in 2013, and continued military involvement in the middle east.

“(This) has meant that most of the military aircraft are deployed and not available for civilian air shows. At our 2017 air show, we will have a very small static display of military aircraft and we are lucky that the jet demonstration teams, the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels will still appear (in alternate years) as of now.”

The show, which began in 1964 as a successor to the Cleveland National Air Races brings about 60,000 to 100,000 visitors to Burke every Labor Day weekend, according to Cleveland officials.

So what’s next for someone who has driven almost everything that travels on land, water and through the air? How about a spaceship.

“I’d like to go to Mars,” he said, acknowledging that it might be difficult or impossible to bring that first mission back to earth. “My gosh, I’m going to be 78 next year. Wouldn’t it be a hoot to end up on Mars?”

SIDEBAR: The Cleveland National Air Show, starring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, will take place Sept. 2-4 at Burke Lakefront Airport. Go to www.clevelandairshow.com for ticket information.