Sutton’s gubernatorial campaign focusing on economics, jobs

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Betty Sutton’s talk to the Westlake Democratic Club July 18 could have been titled “It’s the Economy, Stupid,” after the axiom of Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign.

No talk of the culture wars or identity politics. Just jobs, economic opportunity and her political record.

Sutton, who represented Ohio’s 13th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013, is one of four politicians seeking the Democratic Party’s 2018 nomination for governor. Ohio Senate Majority Leader Joe Schiavoni, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Connie Pillich, a former member of the Ohio House have also announced their candidacies.

Speculation has been widespread that Richard Cordray, director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and former Ohio attorney general, will run and emerge as the frontrunner. Sutton said she didn’t know if Cordray will run, adding her campaign is not based on what other people do.

Four Republicans – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci – are currently seeking that party’s gubernatorial nomination.

In 2012, Sutton lost her Congressional seat to Renacci after redistricting forced her to run in his 16th District.

Sutton said she outperformed other Democrats on the ticket in the 2012 District 16 race, and she believes she can reach independents and Republicans by focusing on economic issues. She said she’s running for governor because Ohio’s economy needs to work for everyone, not just the well off and well connected.

“”I think everyone deserves an opportunity for a good job and pathways to those good job opportunities,” she said. “And frankly, that’s why I’m running for governor.”

Sutton’s talk indicated she intends to campaign in a manner that’s empathetic to the working class. She spoke with emotion about how her father, a World War II veteran who attended college on the G.I. Bill, wanted to become a history teacher. Instead, he moved his family from West Virginia to Barberton because he found a good-paying job as a boilermaker.

“I know if you don’t have a job, everything else becomes secondary,” she said.

The government’s economic policies should be aimed at the middle of the income spectrum, not the top, Sutton said. As an example, she hailed her sponsorship in 2009 of the “cash for clunkers” program, a $3 billion initiative in which the government partially subsidized the purchase of new fuel-efficient vehicles with a trade-in of older ones.

Sutton criticized the reductions to the state’s local government fund under the administration of Gov. John Kasich that reduced revenue to municipalities.

“There are more responsibilities pushed down to the local level but less help to overcome the challenges,” she said. “It does not have to be this way.”

Sutton expressed understanding of working-class voters who backed President Donald Trump. “I think Donald Trump co-opted our message,” Sutton told the Westlake Democrats.

The transition to cleaner forms of energy is disconcerting to many people with jobs in the energy field, she said. Democrats need to do a better job in reaching out to them, she said.

“It’s not about the ‘coal’ in the coal job, it’s about the ‘job’ in the coal job,” she said.

Asked how new jobs will be created, Sutton cited many avenues: Rebuilding the infrastructure. Investing in research and development. Energy diversification.

While many see the Midwest as the rust belt, Sutton called it an opportunity belt. Sutton, who served as administrator of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. from 2013 until the start of this year, cited statistics that the eight states and two Canadian provinces that border the Great Lakes would, if combined, be the third largest economy in the world.