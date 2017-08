Don’t photograph the item with your home easily identifiable in the background

Never meet anyone alone

Tell someone where you are going

Take your cell phone with you

Always arrange to meet in a well-lit public place

Do not have strangers come to your home or go to a stranger’s house

Be suspicious if the buyer/seller refuses to meet at a public spot or changes the agreed upon place

Trust your instincts – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Source: Melbourne, Florida Police Department