RR teacher Sara Ziemnik named Ohio History Teacher of the Year

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER – Rocky River High School teacher Sara Ziemnik has been named Ohio History Teacher of the Year in recognition of her achievements in American history education.

Ziemnik’s application was chosen by a panel of teachers and administrators from across the state, through the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. She will receive a $1,000 cash award, a certificate of recognition, a collection of books and historical resources, plus an invitation to attend a 2018 Gilder Lehrman teacher seminar.

The award makes her one of 53 finalists for the $10,000 National History Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced this fall.

This is not the first time Ziemnik has been recognized. In 2002, she received a James Madison Fellowship and spent a summer at Georgetown University studying the Constitution.

“I have always thought of teaching history as teaching understanding,” she said. “I feel very strongly that it’s absolutely vital to understand our past and how it has shaped us in order to make sense of the world around us today. I’m honored to be able to share this understanding of history with my students who inspire me to strive to be a better person and educator every day.”

Beginning her career in the Oak Hills district near Cincinnati, and joining the Rocky River staff in 2000, Zienmik’s love of history has led her to collect oral histories, a project she shares with her students.

“I do my best to make each topic relatable and show my students that people make choices and choices make history,” she said. “By focusing on the power of individuals to make collective change, this hopefully shows my students that these stories from the past are echoed today, and individuals from the past had the same fears, goals and dreams that many of my current students do. For me, teaching history is to teach understanding, and I think we could all could use a bit more of that in our world.”

Rocky River High School Assistant Principal Brian Gergely wrote in her nomination, “Her passion and enthusiasm is obvious, and her students subsequently share in her excitement for the content. She challenges students to think abstractly but communicates a caring demeanor that yields outstanding results.”

Ziemnik said that she grew up with a love of history, as family vacations often included checking out local history at their destinations. She credits her Miami University methods professor Michael Fuller and former Rocky River High School teacher Barbara Boyle for their mentoring and support during her undergraduate studies and early teaching career .

She plans to use the resources from the award for her high school AP US History and World History classes to get her students thinking and talking about the different facets of history.