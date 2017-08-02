Rocky River City Council rejects re-zone for controversial condominium project

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER – The combination of limited space and the misinterpretation of a building code description helped convince City Council to reject a zoning change for the latest incarnation of a controversial Lake Road condominium project.

Developer Andrew Brickman and his Carney Brickhaus Development partners have vowed to keep working with the city until a satisfactory plan is completed.

“I do believe this type of project complies with the master plan,” said Councilman-at- large Chris Klym prior to the vote on the rezone, which has been on council’s agenda intermittently for more than a year.

“The 2005 master plan indicates that we should foster housing diversity and there is a long-term initiative for senior and empty nest housing,” Klym said. “However, we must look at the property itself. We’re talking about a rather small property, two acres, and putting a multi-family building between two R-1 (single family) properties.”

Ward 4 councilman John Shepherd agreed, saying there may be a time in the future where this project could fit better.

“These can be beautiful units and can serve a need,” he said. “We’re close but we have Breezevale Cove on one side and single family homes on the other.”

Since 2015, neighbors of the Lake Road property and other residents have come before council and the planning commission, giving sometimes emotional testimony both in favor and against the condominium project. Although the measure before council dealt with only rezoning the parcel from R-1 to R-3 multi-family, various renderings of the proposal have been circulated by Brickman and his team.

Most recently, a short, glossy video appeared online, showing “700 Lake” as a sleek, modern, multi-story building on the Lake Erie shore. According to some, this did Brickman and his team more harm than good.

“The issue is that the project we’ve seen all along is a four-story condominium building. That project does not fit the R-3 zoning,” stated Ward 3 councilman Mike O’Donnell.

Noting that according to city code, the R-3 designation refers to townhomes which share walls and have separate outdoor entrances, Klym observed, “My concern is based on the definition of what’s allowed in R-3. I don’t see where flats (one floor) can be done within that.”

When Brickman and his associates first brought the proposal to the planning commission, they requested an R-4 designation, which would allow a taller building. The commission recommended rezoning pending and R-3 designation.

Brickman, the developer of Eleven River in Rocky River, Lakewood’s Clifton Pointe and other local and international projects, was under fire by Rocky River residents who feared the Lake Road condominium would resemble River South, a Fairview Park development overlooking the Cleveland Metroparks. They felt that the Lorain Road project is too cramped and close to the road.

Prior to the business portion of the meeting, Brickman’s business partner John Carney, a long-time Rocky River resident and lawyer, reiterated what his team has been saying through the entire process:They want to provide single floor living to those who want to stay in Rocky River, but do not want to deal with multiple story homes.

“The 2017 master plan identifies the need for single floor living,” stated Carney, adding that there would be considerable revenue to be gained for the city through the project.

Mayor Pam Bobst clarified this point by stating that the 2017 master plan is in the works, and that any building in the city would use the 2005 document as a guide.

“As part of the master plan draft process, the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission put together a current conditions report,” she said. “In there, it identifies multi- family areas. All it’s doing is identifying them. It only reflects what is there today and makes no presumptions or assumptions.”

While he did not specify his intentions to raze two homes on the Lake Road property, he stated, “We will meet with the team and decide what steps to take next.”

He added, “We respect City Council’s opinion and we will continue to work with them. There will always be opposition. People don’t like change.”