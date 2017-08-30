Rocky River Chamber welcomes new educators

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER – A total of 17 new educators from the Rocky River City Schools, Lutheran West High School and Magnificat High School were welcomed by the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce at its August luncheon.

Rocky River assistant superintendent Elizabeth Anderson introduced 10 additions including:

Heidi Cartwright Psychologist/ Kensington Intermediate

Eileen Chambers Tutor/Kensington Intermediate

Rachel Chickering Tutor/Middle School

Laura Daulton Occupational Therapist/Kensington Intermediate

Shannon Evans Tutor/Middle School

Elizabeth Fox Tutor/Middle School

Jeffrey Hammond Physical Education/Goldwood Primary

Kathy Hollidge Tutor/Kensington

Heath Horton Assistant Principal/High School

Kathryn Murray Tutor/Kensington Intermediate

Superintendent Michael Shoaf gave a brief update, stating that last year’s state report card found the district with A’s and B’s in major focus areas. “We anticipate more of the same for this year,” he said. Shoaf added that the district was rated fifth in the state last year in the category of performance index, which measures all-around scores in standardized tests and student achievement.

He also said that the district’s five-year forecast will be updated in October, and invited the audience to view it at www.rrcs.org. Shoaf also thanked voters for approving the 4.9 mill operating levy in May.

Lutheran West welcomed three new teachers: Greg Banaszak, music director who is also a saxophonist for the Cleveland Orchestra; Emily Nickel, English; and Bethany Weiss, Spanish and religion.

Newly appointed Magnificat president Moira Clark introduced four new members to her staff: Katie Higgins, theology; Keith McMillin, Counseling; Colleen Mooney, Spanish; and Linn Grenert, English.

Each educator was presented with a gift bag containing items donated by more than 50 local businesses and organizations.