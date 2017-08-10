Rocky River briefs

ROCKY RIVER – Residents will have the opportunity to hear what others are saying about plans for the city during a public discussion of the city master plan at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Memorial Hall, 21016 Hilliard Blvd.

So far, the master plan committee has collected public input via a community survey, public meetings, an online survey and meetings with the project team. This information has been used to assemble a community vision document outlining the direction in which residents would like to see the city develop.

Over the past two months, the team has been identifying best practices and actions to be taken by the city. These will be presented at the public meeting. Monthly updates will be posted at www.countyplanning.us/rockyriver.

The Ohio Arts Council board has approved $12,067,366 in grants to support Ohio artists, organizations and students during its initial fundraising round for the year. Of that amount,$4,121,763 will be awarded to Norteast Ohio recipients, including artists and arts organizations in Bay Village, Lakewood, Westlake and Avon Lake.

Here is the breakdown for the West Shore Communities’ funding: Bay Village – BayArts, $22,299; Lakewood – The Beck Center – $72,427, Collective Arts Network, $3,009, Cleveland Coral Arts Association – $13,467, West Shore Choral $3,290; Westlake – Carolyn Farrell Foundation for Brain Health, $2,946; Avon Lake – Music on a Mission – $3,841.

The funds are distributed to several areas including operations support, project support, arts learning and to individual artists. “Thanks to the Ohio governor and legislature’s prioritization of srts funding in the state budget, the Ohio Arts Council continues to invest in Ohio’s creative economy. With these awards, Ohio’s arts sector will engage our citizens, undertake innovative projects and lead our state to a bright, shared future,” commented Donna Collins, OAC executive director, in a statement.