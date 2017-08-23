Retiring police chief reflects on 34 years as officer

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – For retired North Olmsted Police Chief Jamie Gallagher, the last Friday night patrol through city was a hopeful look to the future as he reflected on his past.

Gallagher, who retired Aug. 3 after 34 years as a North Olmsted city police officer, took that last ride with his son Justin Gallagher, who is currently an auxiliary police officer for the city. Justin, who works in the Cuyahoga County Probation Department, is taking civil service exams for area police departments in an effort to become a police officer himself.

“It was a really nice ride,” he said. “And to do it with Justin was great. Not only because he’s my son, but because he’s someone who care about his community and wants to be a police officer himself.”

Gallagher’s career path didn’t come to him until he was a young adult. Neither of his parents were police officers, but he did have two uncles who were.

“I respected what they did, but I really don’t think it was a big influence on me at the time I was considering what to do in life,” he said. “It came to me more when I was working at a bank as a teller and was going to pursue a degree in accounting. ”

At the time, he talked a lot to a the police officers who worked a second job as security guards for the bank. He said he respected them and liked what they did for people, so that encouraged him take the test, which landed him the North Olmsted department.

Gallagher worked as a patrol officer, shift sergeant and lieutenant, detective, detective bureau commander and administrative captain before becoming chief. He also has served in specialized jobs as an evidence technician and SWAT officer in addition to his regular duties.

“I never planned to become chief when I joined the department, but I tried to learn and do each job to the best of my ability and each time along the way I’d have other officers who would encourage me to take the next step,” he said. “It ultimately led to becoming chief of the department.”

Gallagher said the addition of more technology has advanced police work during his time as an officer.

“It makes our job easier in terms of getting and providing information,” he said. He said officers can do work in their cars, which previously had to be done in the station.

He said there also is more information readily available to police and the public.

Scott Thomas, the city’s former safety/service and a former chief of detectives for the city of Medina, said Gallagher’s versatility and willingness to learn aided him and the city.

“When I first met Jamie, he had just been appointed chief, and I knew he would be an excellent chief.” Thomas said. “I saw how hard he worked to accomplish those goals. He constantly took on any challenge that presented itself.”

Gallagher called solving a sexual assault incident his most meaningful case of his 34-year-career.

“It was a case where we got a bad criminal off the street who had harmed another person,” he said. “The victim in that case was thankful to the department and still keeps in touch with me.”

As far as his future, Gallagher said he’s still working out the plan.

“I’m planning on taking up the drums again, which I’m not sure my wife or the neighbors will appreciate, but I’m gonna try,” he said. “And I’ll be traveling with my wife and family, enjoying the wife, kids and grandkids. After that, we’ll see.”