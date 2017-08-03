Quick thinking Sheffield Lake firefighters behead a boa wrapped around its rescuer

By JOHN EDWARDS

SHEFFIELD LAKE – A woman. A snake. A bad situation. Add it all up and you have quite a week for a Sheffield Lake woman and the police and paramedics responding to her call for help.

A 45-year old Sheffield Lake woman last week called 9-1-1 around 2 p.m. July 28 to report that a five and a half foot long boa constrictor she’d rescued only a day earlier was coiled around her torso and neck, and was biting her nose. She later told firefighters she’d rescued the reptile because it was neglected and had nine rescued pythons in her Lake Road home.

“You have a what wrapped around you?” the 9-1-1 operator asked the frantic woman. The nonplussed dispatcher relayed the woman’s distress to the Sheffield Lake Fire and Police Departments. Firefighter paramedics were on the scene in just a few minutes to find a situation they’d never been trained to deal with.

“There we were with a firetruck and an ambulance containing hundreds of tools, but none that seemed to be the right one,” firefighter/paramedic Chad Bowman said afterward.

“The snake was wrapped around her waist, around her neck and biting on her nose,” firefighter Dan Forror said. “We were afraid that if we didn’t do something fast the snake might kill her.”

“We know how to wrestle a firehose line, but not how to wrangle a snake,” Forror said. “There was a lot of blood and the snake was very close to her neck and we were worried it might constrict and choke her, or that it might or even latch onto one of us.

Once we were sure her airway was open, we told her that we could either kill her snake or put in a call for a snake handler to get her free of the coils. She was pretty adamant that she wanted the snake off as soon as possible.”

Forror was carrying a sturdy pocket knife, which he handed to Bowman who cut the snake’s head off. Once the snake was dead its body relaxed and the paramedics were able to get the resident into the ambulance and transport her to a hospital, where she was treated for “non-life threatening” injuries. Her name can’t be released because of privacy laws.

“It really didn’t take long to cut the head off. But now these guys are calling me ‘Chad Boa Man,’” said Bowman with a laugh.