Police beats – Aug. 30, 2017

BAY VILLAGE

OVI arrest

A 27-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence after Bay Village police said they initially stopped the vehicle she was driving near the intersection of Lake and Humiston Roads early Aug. 16 for a traffic violation. Police said after speaking with the driver, an officer thought she had been drinking. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Wallet taken

A Roberta Drive resident told police that a wallet was taken from a guest’s unlocked car overnight while parked by her home Aug. 17. Police found the wallet in a driveway, minus $80 cash that had been inside it.

OVI arrest

A 45-year-old Bay Village woman was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence after police said they stopped the vehicle she was driving near the intersection of Russell and Upland. Police said it appeared she had been drinking and arrested her after she failed field sobriety tests.

FAIRVIEW PARK

No tickets

On Aug. 15, a West 228th Street resident reported being the victim of a fraud after paying $400 for Bruno Mars concert tickets on Craigslist. The victim said he wired $400 to an account but never received the tickets. Calls made to the phone number in the online ad were unanswered, police said. The money transfer was traced to a location in Wyoming, Mich.,police said. Fairview Park officers have contacted that city’s police department to see if the money can be retrieved.

Petty theft

Three women were accused of leaving Kohl’s department store Aug. 16 with stolen merchandise concealed in their purses, police said. Officers located the suspects’ car parked near another business and apprehended them. More than $600 in merchandise was recovered from their car, police said. The three women, two from Cleveland and one from Columbus, were arrested on suspicion of petty theft.

LAKEWOOD

Car wheels stolen

Reports of wheels being stolen from cars throughout the city highlighted the weeks police reports

Olive Avenue: A resident called police about 1:45 a.m. Aug. 15 to report hearing two people talking outside her home. She said one of them said, “Shut the door.” When the woman looked out, she saw a newer model two-door black SUV in the middle of the street. It began driving away southbound. She also saw a Honda parked in the street with all of the wheels missing. Police have said the thieves have been targeting Honda vehicles.

Police discovered vehicles with all four wheels missing on the following streets:

Roycroft Avenue, Franklin Avenue, Lakeland Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Bayes Avenue.

Car Stolen

A man called police about 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 to report his car was stolen while he was at work on Madison Avenue. He said that a man he knows had asked him earlier in the day for a ride, but the car owner refused, saying that he was working. The man said he suspected that the person who asked for the ride may have taken his keys and his car.

NORTH OLMSTED

Car crashes into house

A 26-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence after North Olmsted City Police said he crashed his car into a home in the 2300 block of Gessner Road late Aug. 14.

Police said there were no injuries and the car caused some damage to the west side of the house. Officers said they found a man with an odor of alcohol standing by the car, which had front and passenger side damage. Police said the man told them he had three glasses of wine at a wine tasting in Avon. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

On-the-job theft

An 18-year-old Elyria man was arrested on a theft charge after Dick’s store securiry said he committed a series of thefts totaling $250 in the last few months.

Security told police the man was questioned after he was seen placing socks in a stock room in an apparent attempt to take them later from the store. Police said he told them that he had also taken Gatorade and chewing gum, which he consumed at the store. He told police he was going to college and didn’t want to spend what little money he had.

Car hits pole

A 63-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence after police said he hit a telephone pole at the northwest corner of the North Olmsted municipal parking lot early Aug. 13.

Police said an officer found a man trying to silence his car horn when they checked the accident. Police said the man told them he was a roofer, had been working all day, then had two beers before the crash. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

ROCKY RIVER

Steak, crab legs stolen

A Detroit Road grocery store employee reported that about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19 a person fled the store without paying for several steaks and crab legs. The person was caught on Detroit Road in Lakewood and arrested.

Child left in car

A patrol officer discovered a four-year-old child unattended in a car parked near a Center Ridge Road shopping center about 6:35 p.m. Aug. 17. The officer waited about 15 minutes before a parent arrived. The parent was cited for child endangering.

Bike stolen

A bicycle was reported stolen from Rocky River High School on Aug. 16. The theft occurred two days earlier. The bike was unlocked.

Market robbed

In the early evening of Aug. 16, a Lake Road store clerk arrived at work to find someone had broken into the store overnight and stealing cigarettes and cash. Police are investigating.

Loud game

At 1:15 a.m. Aug. 16, officers responded to a Hilliard Boulevard apartment after a caller stated that they heard slamming and banging from a neighboring unit. Officers discovered that the neighbor was playing video games, and he was advised to curb his enthusiasm.

WESTLAKE

Neighbor feud

A feud between Lands End Lane neighbors took a turn for the worse on Aug. 13. A 54-year-old woman claimed that her 57-year-old male neighbor doused her and her dog with pepper spray. Neither the woman nor dog was injured. The incident apparently occurred as the woman and her dog came close to the fence separating their yards, police said. The man told police her dogs have attacked his in the past in spite of the fence. The city prosecutor will decide if charges are warranted.

Scam

A 26-year-old Weymouth Circle man lost $22,000 in a scam associated with a phony online job. He was directed to make a series of purchases of Apple gift cards on his personal credit card, give the numbers to his new boss and be reimbursed. When the man was told to report to the company office in Cleveland Aug. 14, he discovered no such firm existed. Then, all his “reimbursements” were reversed. The victim later discovered that the company and associated phone numbers and email were listed on a fraud reporting website.

Grandma scam

An 87-year-old Westlake Village Drive woman lost $4,200 through a telephone fraud Aug. 14. A purported granddaughter called saying she needed money to have criminal charges from an accident dismissed. The victim bought gift cards, called the number she had been given, and read off the numbers. Later that day, she called her granddaughter, who had not been in any accident.

Startled

A Bay Landings Drive woman said she startled two men Aug. 15 as one of them pulled on her car door. One was described as a white man, 5-foot, 9 inches, not wearing a shirt, tanned, muscularly built with medium length curly hair. He rode off on a black 20-inch BMX- style bicycle after being startled, according to the incident report. The second man was described as a white man who wore a white T-shirt. The woman told police she had seen them before in the neighborhood.