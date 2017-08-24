Police beats – Aug. 23, 2017

BAY VILLAGE

Three-car crash

A 60-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence after police investigated a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Clague and Wolf roads Aug. 11.

As Westlake police told Bay police of a possible driver under the influence heading north on Clague road, another report came in of a three=car accident. Officers said they found the driver had helped cause the crash. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Scam averted

A drug store worker alerted police to a possible scam on an elderly customer Aug. 10. The worker told police the woman was trying to buy $250 in streaming gift cards because she had gotten a phone call from a man in New York claiming she had won $9,600 for being a good citizen. But, the man told her she needed to pay $250 in taxes with the cards. She was told it was a scam and didn’t lose any money.

Good eye

An 18-year-old Westlake man was arrested Aug. 9 on a theft charge shortly after a woman in the 400 block of Dover Center called to say she yelled at a man riding away on a bike from her yard. She said the man dropped the bike and ran. Police said they arrested the suspect a short distance away, saying the man confessed to taking the bike to impress friends.

FAIRVIEW PARK

Stolen vehicle

A resident reported her vehicle had been stolen during the first week of August from the Lawn Village Apartments parking lot. She had parked it there Aug. 1 because she had a flat tire. She went on vacation later that day, and when she returned Aug. 7, the car was gone. She had not obtained permission from the apartment management company, which said it did not tow the vehicle. Police say they have no suspects.

Fraud

A Sherwood Drive resident reported Aug. 7 an unauthorized $5,000 withdrawal from her bank account, as well as an unauthorized transfer of funds from a home equity line of credit. The bank is investigating.

False identity

Kay Jewelers at Westgate Shopping Center reported fraudulent purchases of nearly $8,000 had been made on a customer’s account. The account had been opened in another store, and a man later made several purchases on the account at the Westgate store.

Police said the man apparently had shown proper identification to access the account. But police later learned the same identity had been used to open or fraudulently use credit lines at another jewelry store, Nordstrom’s and Saks 5th Avenue, through which $16,000 in merchandise was stolen. Detectives will examine store security video footage in their investigation. The person whose identity was compromised resides in Chicago, police said.

LAKEWOOD

Animal abuse

Cassandra Biddulph, 33 was sentenced, Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for cruelty against a companion animal and endangering children.

Biddulph and her boyfriend, Charles Hobbs, who was also sentenced this month, argued on Feb. 10 at an Idlewild Avenue home. During their argument, she grabbed the 11-month old pit bull puppy and stabbed the dog in the throat. The couple was accused not seeking aid for the dog, allowing it to bleed on the back porch. Their young daughter was in the house at the time.

Drunk driver

Police reported that an SUV ran into a parked car about 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Cove Avenue near Clifton. The adult male driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Shattered

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 regarding a disturbance between two neighbors. One person said that the other threw something through her window and shattered it. Police arrested a man for aggravated menacing.

ROCKY RIVER

Cheers

About 8:20 p.m. Aug. 12, a Detroit Road retail store reported the theft of Champagne. A man matching the description was located and identified by staff. He was arrested for theft.

What a gas

About 8:40 p.m. Aug. 8, staff at a Center Ridge Road retail store reported the theft of several cans of compressed air. A suspect was located outside the store and arrested for theft.

Robbery

A patron at a Center Ridge Road bank reported that he was robbed about 5 p.m. Aug. 8, while waiting in line. The suspect was detained by other patrons until police arrived. No one was injured.

Fake plates

A person reported a possible drunk driver on Interstate 90 eastbound in the evening Aug. 8. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be sober, but the vehicle had fictitious license plates. The driver was cited.

NORTH OLMSTED

Dumpster fire

Police checked an Aug. 7 report of dumpster fire by the Assembly of God Church on Columbia Road. A church worker told police she had noticed the fire when she arrived at work. After looking, she noted there were still smoldering ashes, but didn’t call right away because she was busy. A responding officer saw a rock and aerosol cans at the bottom of the dumpster. There was no damage to the church or other property.

Phony check

Police took an Aug. 7 report from a resident saying someone had attempted get her to cash a phony check in an apparent internet scam. She said a company claiming to be called ICF International offered her a job while on Google Hangouts and sent a $5,660 to deposit in a bank, which she tried to do, so she could send money back. But, bank staff told her the check wasn’t real. It also sent a $3,800 check, which she did not cash.

Credit card caper

A resident told police Aug. 9 that someone had apparently opened a Kohl’s credit card using her information. She had received a letter from the store, thanking her for opening the account. She called and said she had not opened an account, prompting the store to cancel the card before any charges were made on it.

WESTLAKE

Assault

Two women, ages 34 and 38, who knew each other claimed each assaulted the other Aug 4 at the Westlake post office. The older woman told police the younger woman hit her with a stick after an argument over the elder’s medication. The younger woman, who is pregnant, said she pushed the older to protect her baby. The older woman was homeless and was staying with the younger woman, police were told. The prosecutor will rule on the incident.

Invasion of privacy

While shopping at a Crocker Park store Aug. 5, a New Hampshire woman said she encountered a man on his hands and knees looking up her skirt. He ran off when she screamed, police said. The man was described as white, bald, in his mid 30s, about 5-foot 8-inches with a heavy build. He wore a blue short-sleeve shirt with red sleeves, khaki shorts and sunglasses.

Road rage

A 67-year-old Bay Village man is accused of colliding into the rear of a SUV driven by a 33-year-old Lorain man during a road-rage incident on Columbia Road Aug. 5. In the confrontation that followed, the younger man punched the older man, police said. The city prosecutor will decide what charges, if any, are warranted.

Fired employee

The owner of a Center Ridge Road business is accusing a recently fired employee of stealing money and deleting computer files. The 48-year-old Elyria woman was dismissed on Aug. 5. She is accused of accessing the computer system without authorization Aug. 7. The company discovered $195 in cash missing Aug. 10, when the police complaint was filed.