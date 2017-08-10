Poet, folk musician to present Woodie Guthrie’s words, music at library program

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK – Like his hero Woodie Guthrie, poet and performer Ray McNiece considers himself a working-class poet.

McNiece, also a folk musician, will give a presentation on the life and music of the legendary singer-songwriter from Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fairview Park Branch Library, 21255 Lorain Road.

A resident of Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, where he also grew up, McNiece has been performing Guthrie’s songs sing the late 1980s.

McNiece, 52, had become so associated with Guthrie that the producers of a WCPN radio documentary titled “Hard Traveling’”selected him to be the voice of the influential folk singer.

His Aug. 12 program will be a presentation on Guthrie’s life and how he influenced generations of musicians and poets.

“It’s more my interpretation of Woodie Guthrie songs than an imitation of him,” McNiece explained. The program will be about half music and half spoken word, he said.

“I’ll also sing some of my own songs that were inspired by Woodie Guthrie,” McNiece said.

Guthrie’s songs often included social commentary, which McNiece does not shy away from.

“A lot of his stuff was narrative in the tradition of narrative news,” he said.

Guthrie sympathized with the poor and powerless, and his politics and lyrics reflected that.

When he performs “This Land Is Your Land,” which Guthrie wrote as a rebuttal to “God Bless America,” McNiece plans to include two “rabble-rousing,” often forgotten versus that refer to private property and hunger.

“In the shadow of the steeple I saw my people / By the relief office I seen my people / As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking / Is this land made for you and me?” reads one of the verses.

McNiece said Guthrie, who died in 1967 at the age of 55, is still relevant today.

Guthrie is a great example of how white working-class people, instead of becoming xenophobic, can find common ground with all working people, McNiece said..

While McNiece won’t be performing as Guthrie, he does do portrayals of historical figures, such as Johnny Appleseed, for schoolchildren.

“He was a pacifist and an early environmentalist,” McNiece said of Appleseed, the name given to John Chapman, a Massachusetts native who introduced apple trees to the Midwest in the early 19th century.

McNiece has written six poetry books and received awards for his poetry slam performances. He has also appeared in plays at the Cleveland Public Theater and the Cleveland Playhouse and was an original cast member of the improv comedy “Flanigan’s Wake.”

For more about McNiece’s career, visit his website at www.RayMcNiece.com.