Olmsted Falls Heritage Day organizers making changes in popular festival

By JEFF GALLATIN

OLMSTED FALLS – Organizers for Olmsted Falls 2017 Heritage Days festival have tweaked the city’s traditional summer festival.

Starting with a new parade route, the Downtown Olmsted Falls organization has made changes to the event, which will run tomorrow (Aug. 3) through Sunday, to generate more interest.

Ann Reichle, vice president of Downtown Olmsted Falls and operator of Angelina’s Pizza, said rerouting the parade away from the railroad track was a big start.

“We’d heard a lot of complaints about how long the parade took and the fact that the old route relied too much on going through the railroad tracks,” she said. “Last year the parade took about two-and-half hours and went the tracks several times. The problem with that is one time trains came through and the parade was held up 15 to minutes and that in turn caused other problems.”

Reichle said the route for the Aug. 3 parade is:

Beginning at Evergreen Packaging on Mapleway Drive;

Staging & Lineup Start at 4 p.m.

· Heading slightly NORTH on Mapleway,

· then EAST on Elm Street,

· NORTH on Brookside,

· EAST on Water Street,

· SOUTH on Columbia Road into Downtown,

· ENDS at Columbia and Bagley Roads.

The new route will contact with the railroad tracks to a minimum, she said. “And we’ve also talked to the railroad official and they’re going to try and keep traffic on the lines to a minimum,” she said.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. and end in time for people to get to another big addition to this year’s activities: A free concert that starts at 8:30 p.m. The high-energy 1980s rock band The Spazmatics will perform on Mill Street in downtown Olmsted Falls.

“We anticipate that being a pretty popular event not only because they’re popular but because we’ll have a great show and lighting set up for it,” Reichle said.

She said other events in the following days also should draw crowds.

A craft beer tasting with local vendors starts at 5 p.m. Friday on Mill Street, she said.

Reichle said the nearby Olmsted Community Center will provide baby sitting services for children from the first through sixth grade while the tasting is going on. For $8, food, drink and activities will be provided, with the Boy Scouts running the activities.

“People will be able to leave their kids at the services while they go and try beers if the choose,” she said.

Saturday has been set up as Kids Days with a wide range of youth-oriented activities, including a music and bike parade from the Olmsted Community Center to Mill Street, which is being set up by festival organizers.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, Sunday has been designated Senior Day, with a blend of fun and practical events for senior citizen attendees. There will be food, music and dancing designed to seniors as well as free health screenings from health professionals.

“It’s a pretty good mix with the blend of old and new,” Reichle said, noting the parade theme of: “A Past Remembered, A Present Celebrated, A Future Inspired.”

Rosann Jones, director of business and community services for Olmsted Falls, said the 2017 parade should appeal to a wide range of people.

“It’s a got a lot of fun and different activities which will show off a good things in Olmsted Falls,” she said.