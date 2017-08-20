‘Officer Anna’ teaches last Westlake Safety Town session

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

“We learned that the very first thing to do if your house has smoke or fire is to get out. Then someone can go to the neighbor’s and call 911.” Anna Cavender told a dozen or so children during their July 28 graduation ceremony from Westlake Safety Town.

“And I think the most important lesson we have tried to teach here at Safety Town is that police officers and firefighters are your friends,” she said. “And we are here to help no matter what, so please always come to us.”

With those words, Cavender, a community services officer with the Westlake Police Department, concluded her last Safety Town session. Cavender, who is retiring in December, has taught children at the summer programs for 16 years.

Cavender, a Bay Village resident, managed to keep her emotions in check during her summary of Safety Town lessons, even as she saw police department employees approach with a cake and balloons to honor her years of service.

Olivia Kostecke, who has served as Westlake Safety Town director since 2002, praised Cavender’s dedication to the children.

“She is very energetic,” said Kostecke, who first got involved with the program as a sixth-grade volunteer in 1992. “She cares a lot about the kids.”

Offered by the Westlake Police Department, Safety Town teaches children entering kindergarten lessons like how to safely cross the street and not to talk to strangers who may approach.

This year, two two-week sessions and two one-week sessions were offered. The cost was $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents.

“We want this program to be relevant,” Mayor Dennis Clough told parents during the graduation ceremony. He noted numerous instances over the years in which a Westlake child used information learned at Safety Town to help his or her family deal with an emergency.

Clough presented Cavender with a plaque recognizing her years of service. “They always say people can be replaced, but we kind of doubt it.” the mayor said.

Cavender doesn’t carry a gun in her part-time job as a community services officer. But she patrols the city, directs traffic around car accidents, checks the houses of residents out of town on vacation and helps motorists who have locked themselves out of their car.

Cavender, whose father was a town marshal in Indiana, first got involved with law enforcement in the late 1980s as part of Bay Watch, an effort of volunteer Bay Village residents who patrolled the suburb in their own cars and reported suspicious activity to police over CB radios.

Later, Barb Slepcki, a friend who worked for the Bay Village Police Department, suggested she join that department as a patron to assist with female prisoners. Cavender also worked as a volunteer auxiliary Bay Village police officer from 1994 to 2003. She’s also been a school bus driver for the Westlake City Schools for 12 years.

At the end of the year, Cavender intends to move to North Carolina, where her two daughters and three grandchildren live. She hopes to work there, too, preferably for a school system.