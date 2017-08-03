Never a dull moment in Northeast Ohio

By Susan Condon Love

Managing Editor

Several people reached out to our newspapers last week in response to my first column as managing editor. I was so glad! Our desire is first and foremost to provide thorough and fair – and complete! – coverage of our vibrant and unique West Side suburbs.

One thing struck me as we were preparing to our list of stories for West Life, the Press and the North Ridgeville newspapers: There is a heck of a lot of summer events going on right now for people to enjoy. First, this past weekend was the Summer Market in Avon Lake. Thousands enjoyed the two-day festival that included artwork, jewelry, crafts and unique items from some 90 vendors. Held in the picturesque Veteran’s Memorial Park, you could not have ordered a more beautiful day for a community get-together.

We just experienced a few weeks ago River Days, which celebrated the history and community feel of Rocky River.

But wait. There’s more if you missed those two weekend festivals. This coming weekend, art and crafts lovers can enjoy the annual Lakewood Arts Festival, always held on the first weekend of August. A huge chunk of Detroit Avenue is closed to traffic for the festival, which also includes food trucks, entertainment and community information booths.

Also coming up is Olmsted Falls Heritage Days. The fun community event starts with a parade Thursday night (starting at 7 p.m.) and runs through Sunday. There will be entertainment, craft beers, children’s activities, a bike parade and even special events for seniors.

And while we are talking about festivals, let’s not forget the event of the year for North Ridgeville: the annual Corn Festival, being held as always the second weekend of August. The festival has free admission and free parking and includes such crowd-favorites as fireworks, a corn eating contest, lots of games for the children and, of course, a grand parade. (Go to nrcornfest.org for more information.)

Northeast Ohioans are so lucky. If we want to get out of the house and enjoy a festival, we can! If we prefer to spend a weekend enjoying pretty much perfect weather, we can do that instead.

Don’t you just love choices?